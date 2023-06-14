Matthew McConaughey admires Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ role: ‘What will men do to protect land and family’

Matthew McConaughey is soon joining the "Yellowstone" universe, in a highly anticipated new series.

Details about the show are still scarce, but in a recent interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," McConaughey spoke about the appeal of the show and its lead, Kevin Costner.

"I admire the simplicity of it. One way you could explain ‘Yellowstone’ and Costner’s role is what will men do to protect land and family in a world that is trying to encroach?" McConaughey said. "In a world where there’s a cowboy ethos that deems trespassing more clear earlier than other hats. I admire that simplicity of right and wrong."

When discussing that moral code, Fridman noted that it doesn’t always abide by the law, and McConaughey responded, "No, it’s above the law."

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR WES BENTLEY WILL 'CELEBRATE' DRAMA-PLAGUED SHOW COMING TO AN END

He continued, "It’s a little bit of, ‘If the law ain’t handling this, I am.’ And then it is, ‘The law’s not going to handle it, therefore I am.’ Then it’s, ‘I’m handling this. The law? Talk to them when you get to them. I’m handling this.'"

In April, Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the "Dallas Buyers Club" star is lined up for an extension series set within the Taylor Sheridan-created world of "Yellowstone."

The original "Yellowstone" series is ending after the second half of season five. The final episodes are set to air in November, after delays in filming and rumored behind-the-scenes drama with series star Costner.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SAYS A RETURN TO ACTING SOUNDS LIKE 'VACATION' AFTER 'YELLOWSTONE' SPINOFF CONFIRMED

McConaughey didn’t share any further specifics about the upcoming series or his role, but spoke with Fridman at length about many other topics, including his Texas pride.

"Texas is about independence. Politically, Texas is not about Republican or Democrat, it’s about independence. Independence of spirit, sovereignty," the Oscar-winner said when asked what it means to him to be from Texas.

"Texas is about exploration," he continued. "One of the things I love about Texas is, I run into so many Texans around the world. Texans are taught… learn who we are and go. Go! Explore! Pioneer! Journey! And hopefully you come on back with some goods and some stories."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Magic Mike" star had considered a run for governor of the state last year, but ultimately decided not to so that he could focus on being a parent.

"I don’t think that’s where I can be the most useful right now," McConaughey told Chelsea Handler on her iHeartPodcast "Dear Chelsea" earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "I’m having too good of a time. I’ve got three kids – 14, 13, 10 – and the adventures we’re going on, I’m not going to get them again; and right now, I’m enjoying being a dad, a family man," he explained.

"Everyone says it, but it’s true. I got seven more years, and then they’re out on their own, hopefully; and then everyone says, 'Get what you can while they’re in the house because it doesn’t come back.'"

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.