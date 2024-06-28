'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner believes America 'is something to protect'

Kevin Costner will take every opportunity to celebrate America.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the "Field of Dreams" star revealed what the Fourth of July represents, and why it is such a special day for him.

"It is an opportunity to look back at the journey of America, and before America was America," he explained. "There is something to protect here. There is something to celebrate."

In his opinion, Americans will not be able to "protect anything by putting our ego first," and everyone should make it a priority to do "what is good for the nation."

"That is a public service. [It] should be about the public, to begin with. Not about someone's next four years. It can't be," he continued, seemingly speaking about the presidency. "It has to be first and foremost about what's broken here, and there's always gonna be something to be done. How we fit in the world? What is our place?"

Costner went on to say "it requires a very evolved personality" to be able to put their ego aside and commit to doing what is good for the country. He then added that what the country might need, is "a woman" at its helm.

The actor has spoken out about his love for America many times in the past. His most recent film, "Horizon: An American Saga," is essentially a love letter to American history, detailing the expansion of the American West and how the country grew to spread from ocean to ocean. One of the main themes of the film is the darker side of history, detailing the plight of Native Americans during that time.

"You can't tell the story unless you bump into that. You can't talk about anything without understanding who was here before us," he told Entertainment Weekly in May 2024. "Our national appetite ran over culture after culture, with a high level of genocide. The people that were here for thousands of years were suddenly an inconvenience in their own land, and we should never forget that."

The "Dances with Wolves" star felt so passionately about the importance of "Horizon" reaching a nationwide audience, he self-funded the film, putting up over $20 million from his personal bank account.

Along with Costner, the film also stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone and Abbey Lee. Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe and Ella Hunt round out the star-studded cast.

Costner took the opportunity to spend more time with his kids while making the film, casting two of his children in small parts.

"They're all supportive of each other," Costner confessed to Fox News Digital in June, shortly after revealing his 15-year-old son Hayes is also in the film. "My oldest son was in a scene in chapter two, and, a small part again. I just try to find ways to trap them."

Hayes will appear in part one of the film series, while his older son – it's unclear whom exactly – will make his appearance in part two. Costner told Fox News Digital watching Hayes work while on set was special for him.

"That he did it, that he was good in it, that he listened, that he was worried, that he cared… I'm just so happy that he has that now the rest of his life," Costner said. "I haven't pushed my children into this, and this might be his only dabble in it, but he's memorable. And for me to have him, I'll never forget it."