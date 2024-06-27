Kevin Costner was 'hurt' by divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner: 'A crushing moment'

Kevin Costner was devastated over his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The "Horizon: An American Saga" actor admitted he focused on moving forward and what was best for the three children he shares with his former partner.

When asked about the divorce, which was finalized in February after a grueling nine-month court battle, Costner told CBS Mornings, "That's a crushing moment.

"It was powerful. It hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice. My children are looking at me, so I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."

Kevin and Christine were married for 18 years before she filed for divorce May 1, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." The estranged couple reached a settlement agreement in September, sources told Fox News Digital at the time. In California, a six-month period is required after filing before a divorce can be finalized.

Before the former couple signed a settlement agreement, Costner exclusively told Fox News Digital there are no winners in their divorce battle .

"You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner … and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly," he said. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how … vulnerable you are."

As for his co-parenting plan with Baumgartner, Costner was certain the two would figure it out.

"She's an incredible mom," the TV star said. "We will figure it out, and we'll share. We've just got to kind of convalesce right now."

Their split began with a bitter tone, with the purse designer taking Costner to court over child support and the validity of their prenuptial agreement .

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 in monthly child support for their three children, and a judge set a temporary monthly sum of $129,755 in July, only to later rule that Costner would actually be responsible for $63,209 in monthly child support payments.

In the final judgment, Christine was awarded $12,642 monthly child support for Cayden, 17, an additional $18,962 for Hayes, 15, and $31,605 for Grace, 14, to be paid on the first of each month.

Costner is also solely responsible for the children’s health care, private school tuition and extracurricular activities and the couple’s oldest son’s car expenses.