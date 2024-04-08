Kevin Costner is eager for 'Horizon' debut: 'This time has come'

Kevin Costner is saddling up and heading to France for the debut of "Horizon: An American Saga."

The Oscar-winner announced on Instagram that his four-part epic will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"I'd like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon: An American Saga in this year's selection," he wrote. "It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come."

He added, "#HorizonAmericanSaga is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can't think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film."

Costner released the first trailer for the four-part, post-Civil War drama in February, and showcased the Wild West frontier his name has become synonymous with for decades, dating back to his first directorial stint on "Dances with Wolves."

He shared gratitude to God during a Zoom panel for allowing him to even make the first two films. "I’m terribly satisfied in my own life that God allowed me to get these first two done," Costner said. "I mean, if I’m hit by lightning, who knows what happens? At least I went West."

In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon," based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird. The film came with a hefty price tag, though, and set Costner back more than $20 million in out-of-pocket expenses, which came to light in court documents after his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.

Last week, Costner reminisced on his first stint into the world of Western flicks with throwback photos shared on Instagram from "Silverado" in 1985.

"A career-making movie for me. I’ll never forget my joy at finally being in a Western movie," he wrote online. "It had been my life’s dream since being glued to my seat watching How the West Was Won when I was seven years old."

Costner added, "I have that same joy right now, working on Horizon. The story we’re telling has been on my heart for nearly two decades and it’ll be yours in just a couple of months. I hope you’ll love it like I do."

The first part of the Western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28, while the second part of the drama will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16.

While it seems like a major risk for Costner to fund "Horizon" himself, this isn't the first time he's done so.

Costner put up his own money to fund the 1990 movie "Dances with Wolves," "The Postman" in 1997 and "Black or White" in 2014. Out of the three projects, "Dances with Wolves" was the most critically acclaimed, earning Costner two Academy Awards for best director and best picture and a nomination for best actor in a leading role.