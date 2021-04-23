Kevin Bacon said quarantine ‘tested’ his marriage to Kyra Sedgwick: ‘We were really isolated’

Six degrees of separation might have been imminent for Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick had it not been for the pandemic lockdown that "tested" the couple.

The "Footloose" performer, 62, didn’t dance around the idea that he and "The Closer" star, 55, were certainly isolated in quarantine -- and explained during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" exactly how they made it out unscathed.

"My wife and I realized that we've been married for a really long time and quarantine really was an amazing, kind of, test for our marriage because I mean, we were really isolated," the actor began of his wife of 32 years. "I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other."

Bacon said he and the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actress – with whom he shares two children, daughter Sosie, 28, and son Travis, 31 – would often get into the routine of separating at will and then scheduling time to reunite within their home.

KYRA SEDGWICK SAYS HUSBAND KEVIN BACON GAVE HER A BIKINI WAX DURING QUARANTINE

"So we would have breakfast, then she'd basically go to the bedroom, which we called the lair, and she spends a lot of time in her lair. Then she'd text me and say, 'Do you wanna do lunch later?' and I'd say 'sure' and you know, we'd meet in the kitchen, and then she'd go back to the lair," he explained.

He continued: "And, again, you know, drinks, maybe dinner, whatever. And then we'd get back together in the kitchen and do the same thing all over again."

KYRA SEDGWICK SHARES HOW SHE AND KEVIN BACON ARE SPENDING THEIR TIME DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

The setup proved beneficial for the pair as Bacon never knew what Sedgwick would come back to him with once they had reconvened in their kitchen, living room or wherever else.

"She's a constant source of entertainment," Bacon chimed. "She always has some amazing thing to say or some observation."

Bacon then went on to recall a recent anecdote. Sedgwick "came in the other day and went, 'Oh my god. I had the craziest dream. We were in this really old house and we were going from room to room having sex in every room.' And I'm like 'Okay, wow.' And she goes, 'At least I think it was you?'" Bacon said through laughter.

In January, Sedgwick opened up about the time Bacon had given her a bikini wax, explaining to Jimmy Kimmel how "incredibly handy" her husband is.

KEVIN BACON REVEALS HE HAD TO RETURN KYRA SEDGWICK’S ENGAGEMENT RING BECAUSE SHE DIDN’T LIKE IT

"It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax," the 55-year-old actress said while making an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"Part of me was like, 'How hard could it be?' You know, I've watched these amazing ladies do it all these years, and like, I've always really appreciated them and appreciated their attention to detail, but I didn't really think it would be that hard," Sedgwick said.

KEVIN BACON OPENS UP ON HIS MARRIAGE TO KYRA SEDGWICK: 'I FOUND SOMEONE I WAS MEANT TO BE WITH'

Quipped the actress: "I mean there were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing? That's such a huge piece!'"

She relayed a similar relationship sentiment to Kimmel, telling the late-night host that the "secret" to their decades-long marriage is not to "spend 24/7 together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But the amazing thing is, and a surprise even to me, that like after 32 years, he always wakes up before I do in the morning and I come downstairs during this COVID time and I'm like, 'How'd you sleep? How's your morning been so far?' And I really care. I really want to know," Sedgwick said.