Kyra Sedgwick shares how she and Kevin Bacon are spending their time during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kyra Sedgwick is sharing what she and her husband, Kevin Bacon, have been up to in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sedgwick, 54, recently spoke to People magazine, explaining what her life currently looks like at home with Bacon, 61.

"I'm doing a little writing, even though I truly don't have any sense of whether or not I'm any good at it at all," Sedgwick said.

KEVIN BACON SAYS HE'D BE WILLING TO PLAY JOE EXOTIC IN A 'TIGER KING' MOVIE

"It really is about just finding something to do," she continued. "Certainly, I don't spend time with my husband reading Shakespeare, but we're watching a lot of stuff and we're reading. We continue to read stuff. I continue to read. I’m trying to touch into my work on a daily basis, for sure."

The "Endings, Beginnings" star also noted that the couple's son, Travis, 30, is with them for the self-isolation period, while their daughter, Sosie, 28, is nearby.

ELIZABETH HURLEY 'CELEBRATES' 6 WEEKS OF LOCKDOWN IN BIKINI, SILK ROBE: 'STAYING RELATIVELY SANE'

Overall, the Emmy-winning actress explained to the outlet that she is doing "fine."

"I have nothing to complain about," Sedgwick noted. "I am in L.A. and I have food, I have shelter. I'm not sick. I'm fine. It is very horrifying. The magnitude of this is overwhelming on a daily basis, but I am on the sidelines, not in the trenches.

"So I feel for my people, for my world, for my New Yorkers, for the frontline workers, the essential workers. I feel for everybody, but I am fine and doing what I can from the sidelines," she added.

Sedgwick has also turned her attention to a good cause: helping Opening Act, a nonprofit that provides free after-school theater programming to the most under-served public schools in New York City.

According to People, due to the coronavirus shutdown, the seniors in those schools were going to miss out on their end-of-year musicals and plays, however, thanks to the organization's annual YESFest moving online, they are now getting a chance to perform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They've been working so hard all year for it," Sedgwick told People. "It's so hard to explain what happens in those classrooms except to say that every time I've gone and done a sample class or taught something myself or participated, I've just been completely blown away by the level talent there."

She continued: "Opening Act is so much more than theater, it's really about these kids learning tangible skills as well."