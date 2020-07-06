Kevin Bacon opens up on his marriage to Kyra Sedgwick: ‘I found someone I was meant to be with’

For Kevin Bacon, one of the secrets behind his lasting marriage is finding someone who truly understands his Hollywood career.

“Kyra [Sedgwick] and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as a talent,” the actor told People magazine on Monday. “She doesn’t have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I’m the same way.”

The 62-year-old married the 54-year-old actress in 1988. Together, they share a 28-year-old daughter, Sosie, as well as a 31-year-old son, Travis.

Their children also pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Sosie is an actress and Travis a musician.

Bacon said he and the fellow star had no qualms accustoming to their new routine while quarantining during the last few months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do, we clean, we decide what we’re having for the next meal, and then we cook it, clean it and decide what we’re having for the next meal,” he chuckled.

However, Bacon insisted there’s no one else he’d rather be stuck with.

“Her partnership is invaluable,” he said. “I found someone I was meant to be with.”

According to the outlet, Bacon skyrocketed to fame after playing rebel Ren in 1984’s “Footloose.” He went on to star in other hit films, like “A Few Good Men,” “Apollo 13” and “Mystic River,” among others. He is currently starring in a new horror film alongside Amanda Seyfried titled “You Should Have Left.”

As for Sedgwick, her first credited role was that of Julie Shearer in the ‘80s TV series “Another World” and she has kept busy over the years, including taking on the role of Brenda Leigh Johnson in “The Closer.”

Bacon told the outlet he has zero plans to slow down.

“A lot of people who are my age are thinking about pumping the breaks a little,” he said. “I’m really looking down the road. I don’t have much of a rearview mirror.”