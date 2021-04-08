Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples
Published

Kevin Bacon reveals he had to return Kyra Sedgwick’s engagement ring because she didn’t like it

The 'You Should Have Left' star, who also shared their proposal story, said Sedgwick was in tears

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick may be one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, but that doesn’t mean it's always been smooth sailing.

The "Footloose" star, 62, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday and talked with the "American Idol" alum about his engagement to the movie star.

"I proposed to her on Christmas Eve," Bacon recalled. "Back then we were doing stockings, so I put the ring in the toe of a stocking, so she opened up a bunch of useless crap and at the very bottom of it, there was an engagement ring."

The star said that he "really" didn’t want anyone to know that he was about to pop the question, so he avoided telling friends and family, meaning he had to pick out a ring all by himself.

KYRA SEDGWICK SAYS HUSBAND KEVIN BACON GAVE HER A BIKINI WAX DURING QUARANTINE

"I found this ring and I thought it was banging, I mean I was like, ‘I figured this out, I conquered this.’ I gave it to her, she was so touched, cried and said, ‘I do,’" he said.

However, about three months later, Bacon wakes up in the middle of the night to find Sedgewick crying.

"She’s crying and she’s crying, and she can’t even say what’s going on, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happened?’ I thought maybe she was breaking up with me or I don’t know what I thought," recalled the star. "Finally, she goes, ‘I don’t like the ring.’"

KEVIN BACON OPENS UP ON HIS MARRIAGE TO KYRA SEDGWICK: 'I FOUND SOMEONE I WAS MEANT TO BE WITH'

He continued: "I talked her off the ledge — ‘It’s all right, it’s all right … we’ll go back. I don’t care, we’ll take it back’ — she felt so terrible."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have now been married for 32 years. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have now been married for 32 years. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Things have worked out in their favor, however, as the pair has been married for 32 years. They share two children: Travis, 31, and Sosie, 29.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the interview, Bacon also admitted that he agreed to give his wife an at-home bikini wax during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was an absolute disaster," he said. "But I think it gave us an absolute appreciation for those waxers who are there on the front lines doing God’s work."

On Our Radar