Kevin Bacon reveals he had to return Kyra Sedgwick’s engagement ring because she didn’t like it

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick may be one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, but that doesn’t mean it's always been smooth sailing.

The "Footloose" star, 62, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday and talked with the "American Idol" alum about his engagement to the movie star.

"I proposed to her on Christmas Eve," Bacon recalled. "Back then we were doing stockings, so I put the ring in the toe of a stocking, so she opened up a bunch of useless crap and at the very bottom of it, there was an engagement ring."

The star said that he "really" didn’t want anyone to know that he was about to pop the question, so he avoided telling friends and family, meaning he had to pick out a ring all by himself.

"I found this ring and I thought it was banging, I mean I was like, ‘I figured this out, I conquered this.’ I gave it to her, she was so touched, cried and said, ‘I do,’" he said.

However, about three months later, Bacon wakes up in the middle of the night to find Sedgewick crying.

"She’s crying and she’s crying, and she can’t even say what’s going on, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happened?’ I thought maybe she was breaking up with me or I don’t know what I thought," recalled the star. "Finally, she goes, ‘I don’t like the ring.’"

He continued: "I talked her off the ledge — ‘It’s all right, it’s all right … we’ll go back. I don’t care, we’ll take it back’ — she felt so terrible."

Things have worked out in their favor, however, as the pair has been married for 32 years. They share two children: Travis, 31, and Sosie, 29.

During the interview, Bacon also admitted that he agreed to give his wife an at-home bikini wax during the pandemic.

"It was an absolute disaster," he said. "But I think it gave us an absolute appreciation for those waxers who are there on the front lines doing God’s work."