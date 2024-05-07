Kendall Jenner wore 25-year-old Givenchy Couture gown to Met Gala, first human to slip on the dress

Kendall Jenner took it back to 1999 with her 2024 Met Gala dress.

Jenner hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Givenchy gown by Alexander McQueen from the 1999 fall collection. The black dress featured beautiful beaded details, including long beaded accents on each arm, a plunging neckline and a daring backside cutout.

Jenner paired the look with long curled hair, contrasting the high-up pony she wore with the Marc Jacob bodysuit she showcased at last year's Met Gala.

"I am so, so incredibly honored to wear it," Jenner told Vogue of the Givenchy dress on the red carpet for the Met Gala May 6.

Jenner added that she was the first human to wear the dress. It had only ever been showcased on a mannequin before her.

"It was a miracle that it fit, it was a miracle that we found it. And it just feels meant to be, and I’m so happy," Jenner told Vogue.

Some celebs go with a custom look for the Met Gala, while others, like Jenner, hope to bring back an old piece, although there are some challenges with this approach. Jenner told Vogue she was unable to tailor or make any adjustments to the dress.

"For me, when I heard it, the first thing I thought of was something archival, and, so, that’s kind of when I started doing a little research and, in my research, kind of came across this dress," Jenner told Vogue when asked about what "The Garden of Time," the dress code of the night, meant to her.

"The chances that they had it available was really slim. And the chances that it fit me were also pretty slim, and I couldn’t do any tailoring. I couldn’t do anything, and it just fit perfectly," Jenner said.

Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian crew are no strangers to the New York City event. Jenner has been attending the Met Gala since she was 18 years old.

This year, her sisters Kim and Kylie, as well as her mom Kris, were all spotted on the red carpet of the Met Gala.

Kim wore a metallic, floral Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano, while Kylie went for an off-white strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta for the event.

Kris wore an all-white outfit to the gala, also designed by Oscar de la Renta, featuring a long train.