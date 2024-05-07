Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians

Kendall Jenner wore 25-year-old Givenchy Couture gown to Met Gala, first human to slip on the dress

Before the 2024 Met Gala, the 1999 Givenchy dress was only ever showcased on a mannequin

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Jimmy discusses the anti-Israel protests near the Met Gala on 'Fox & Friends' Video

Jimmy discusses the anti-Israel protests near the Met Gala on 'Fox & Friends'

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Jimmy Failla gives his take on celebrities attending the ritzy Met Gala in New York City while anti-Israel protesters demonstrated nearby. 

Kendall Jenner took it back to 1999 with her 2024 Met Gala dress. 

Jenner hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Givenchy gown by Alexander McQueen from the 1999 fall collection. The black dress featured beautiful beaded details, including long beaded accents on each arm, a plunging neckline and a daring backside cutout. 

Jenner paired the look with long curled hair, contrasting the high-up pony she wore with the Marc Jacob bodysuit she showcased at last year's Met Gala.

Two photos side by side of the front and back of Kendall Jenner's 2024 Met Gala look

Kendall Jenner wore a daring Givenchy archival dress by Alexander McQueen to the 2024 Met Gala.  (Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Noam Galai/GC Images)

MET GALA 2024: RED CARPET ARRIVALS

"I am so, so incredibly honored to wear it," Jenner told Vogue of the Givenchy dress on the red carpet for the Met Gala May 6. 

Jenner added that she was the first human to wear the dress. It had only ever been showcased on a mannequin before her. 

"It was a miracle that it fit, it was a miracle that we found it. And it just feels meant to be, and I’m so happy," Jenner told Vogue.

Some celebs go with a custom look for the Met Gala, while others, like Jenner, hope to bring back an old piece, although there are some challenges with this approach. Jenner told Vogue she was unable to tailor or make any adjustments to the dress. 

Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala

Since Kendall Jenner's dress is one dating back to 1999, she shared with Vogue that she wasn't able to make any modifications to it.  (Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

"For me, when I heard it, the first thing I thought of was something archival, and, so, that’s kind of when I started doing a little research and, in my research, kind of came across this dress," Jenner told Vogue when asked about what "The Garden of Time," the dress code of the night, meant to her. 

KATY PERRY ADMITS FAKE MET GALA PHOTOS EVEN FOOLED HER MOM

"The chances that they had it available was really slim. And the chances that it fit me were also pretty slim, and I couldn’t do any tailoring. I couldn’t do anything, and it just fit perfectly," Jenner said. 

Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian crew are no strangers to the New York City event. Jenner has been attending the Met Gala since she was 18 years old. 

Kendall Jenner posing for photo at the 2024 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and the rest of her family are long-time attendees of the prestigious NYC event.  (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This year, her sisters Kim and Kylie, as well as her mom Kris, were all spotted on the red carpet of the Met Gala. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Kim wore a metallic, floral Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano, while Kylie went for an off-white strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta for the event. 

Kris wore an all-white outfit to the gala, also designed by Oscar de la Renta, featuring a long train. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending