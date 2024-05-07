Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry admits fake Met Gala photos even fooled her mom

AI was used to create Katy Perry's photo

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry turned heads when she posed for photographs on the

Last night, stars assembled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, donning ornate gowns and sharp suits for the 2024 Met Gala

Many adhered to the "The Garden of Time" dress code, including Katy Perry – or so fans assumed.

A picture of Perry at the bottom of the Met steps circulated online, leading fans to believe the "Wide Awake" singer was attending the event. In the picture, Perry is wearing an off-white ball gown adorned with roses and moss.

'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE KATY PERRY SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DURING SHOW

Katy Perry in a one shoulder black dress with lace detail looks longingly at the camera at the Met Gala in 2022

Katy Perry, pictured here at the Met Gala in 2022, duped fans into believing she was attending this year's event with an AI-generated photo of herself on the carpet. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When Perry shared the photo on her Instagram, her caption confused followers. "Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work," she wrote, along with another photo that appeared to be her at the Met Gala (albeit a different outfit), a text exchange and a video of her in the recording studio.

The text exchange was between Perry and her mother, who was shocked to see her daughter on the carpet. "Didn't know you went to the Met," she wrote. "What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your float lol." 

Katy Perry on the pink carpet at the Met Gala as a chandelier split Katy Perry with giant wings on the Met Gala carpet and a metallic dress

Katy Perry, pictured at the 2019 Met Gala, left, and the 2018 Met Gala, right, shared the shocking news with fans. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE," Perry responded, indicating that the viral photo had been AI-generated. 

Fans seemed befuddled in the comment section, with many telling Perry they loved her look. Other followers understood the gaffe, writing, "This is insane… the power that the AI holds nowadays is [scary]" and "I see now it was AI but still… STUNNING look AI came up with!" 

Katy Perry lifts her fingers to her hair in a cream jacket for "American Idol" shoot

Katy Perry announced that she would be leaving "American Idol" after season 22. (Disney/Art Streiber/Getty Images)

Many fans speculated in the comments that Perry was likely working on her highly anticipated sixth studio album. Fans believe she might have teased her next body of work while attending the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last month.

In a photo with her partner, Orlando Bloom, Perry can be seen holding a small purse that reportedly reads, "KP6 Top Secret."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Katy Perry in a black off the shoulder gown holds hands with Orlando Bloom in a tuxedo who lovingly looks at her

Fans believe Katy Perry recently teased new music, putting a note in her purse that indicated she was working on her sixth album. (Getty Images)

In February, Perry confirmed that she would be exiting "American Idol" after serving as a judge for seven years. At the time, the singer said she was looking forward to things to come. "I have some things planned for this year," she announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" 

"So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year… for all popstar girlies!"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending