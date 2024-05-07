Katy Perry admits fake Met Gala photos even fooled her mom

Last night, stars assembled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, donning ornate gowns and sharp suits for the 2024 Met Gala.

Many adhered to the "The Garden of Time" dress code, including Katy Perry – or so fans assumed.

A picture of Perry at the bottom of the Met steps circulated online, leading fans to believe the "Wide Awake" singer was attending the event. In the picture, Perry is wearing an off-white ball gown adorned with roses and moss.

'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE KATY PERRY SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DURING SHOW

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When Perry shared the photo on her Instagram, her caption confused followers. "Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work," she wrote, along with another photo that appeared to be her at the Met Gala (albeit a different outfit), a text exchange and a video of her in the recording studio.

The text exchange was between Perry and her mother, who was shocked to see her daughter on the carpet. "Didn't know you went to the Met," she wrote. "What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your float lol."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE," Perry responded, indicating that the viral photo had been AI-generated.

Fans seemed befuddled in the comment section, with many telling Perry they loved her look. Other followers understood the gaffe, writing, "This is insane… the power that the AI holds nowadays is [scary]" and "I see now it was AI but still… STUNNING look AI came up with!"

Many fans speculated in the comments that Perry was likely working on her highly anticipated sixth studio album. Fans believe she might have teased her next body of work while attending the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last month.

In a photo with her partner, Orlando Bloom, Perry can be seen holding a small purse that reportedly reads, "KP6 Top Secret."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, Perry confirmed that she would be exiting "American Idol" after serving as a judge for seven years. At the time, the singer said she was looking forward to things to come. "I have some things planned for this year," she announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year… for all popstar girlies!"