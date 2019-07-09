Kendall Jenner performs Bottle Cap Challenge on jet ski in bikini

Kendall Jenner didn't let the Bottle Cap Challenge take her away from what looks like a sweet vacation.

The supermodel, clad in a tiny chartreuse bikini, performed the viral stunt while on a jet ski.

In a slow-motion video posted to her Instagram account, the 23-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star approaches a bottle from her jet ski and kicks off the loosened lid.

She then grins and jet skis away.

Jenner got a lot of props for the stunt from her famous family members.

Kim Kardashian commented, "Yessss," followed by, "This is so good!!!"

Sister Kylie quipped a simple, "omg," while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "I'm crying."

"That's a wrap," Scott Disick wrote. "Game over."

Jenner was nominated for the challenge her pal Hailey Baldwin, who kicked the cap off of her own bottle from a vehicle after husband Justin Bieber challenged her to participate.

The challenge calls for participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. Its objective is to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without actually using your hands to touch the bottle.

