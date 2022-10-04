Kelsea Ballerini opens up about making the 'really difficult' decision to divorce husband Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is speaking out about making the "very difficult" choice to end her marriage to Morgan Evans.

The 29-year-old country-pop singer announced that she was splitting from the 37-year-old Australian country music singer in August, one month ahead of the release of her new album "Subject to Change".

During an appearance on CBS Mornings to promote the album., the "Miss Me More" hitmaker explained that filing for divorce wasn't a hasty decision.

"I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one," Ballerini told host Anthony Mason.

KELSEA BALLERINI SAYS DIVORCE FROM MORGAN EVANS WAS A ‘DEEPLY DIFFICULT DECISION'

She continued, "There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey.

"A big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have."

Ballerini noted that making the decision to divorce was particularly challenging since it ran contrary to her nature.

"I'm a peacemaker," the Tennessee native said.

"I'm a people pleaser," she added. "So to do something that goes against both of those things is really difficult, and I'm really proud of myself."

CMT MUSIC AWARDS HOST KELSEA BALLERINI CONTRACTS COVID-19, WILL HOST FROM HOME

The two-time Grammy nominee explained that the choice was also hard because there wasn't a dramatic reason for the divorce.

"It’s also rough, it’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work," she said.

"And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.’"

"Often, in situations like that, a person can feel like they failed," Mason said.

"Oh yeah," Ballerini agreed. "It's easy to shame yourself, and it's easy to want to hide."

She continued, "And I just want to be proud of myself in 10 years on this season of my life. This is not just a heavy time in my life. This is also a celebratory time. I don't want to shade that because that's important to feel."

Ballerini also opened up about the emotional TikTok video that she posted a few days after releasing her new single "What I Have" and a week after she announced her divorce.

In the clip, Ballerini was seen teary-eyed as she sat in a bathtub while listening to "Complex" by Katie Gregson MacLeod.

"It was, like, my weekend to fall apart," she said.

Ballerini went on to explain why she wanted to share the video. She said, "I just wanted people to remember that I'm feeling my feelings too."

"And it's a lot," she added.

The "Peter Pan" singer reflected that the experience had taught her more about herself.

"I think the things that I'm learning are that I'm loyal and that's a really weird thing to say going through a divorce," she said.

"But I think loyalty is broader than just your person. I think loyalty is something that you have to start with yourself."

Ballerini and Morgan began dating in March 2016 and announced their engagement on Christmas Day of that year. The two tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 2, 2017.

On August 29, Ballerini took to her Instagram Story to share the news that the couple were divorcing.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," Ballerini wrote in a note.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued, "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Morgan confirmed the split on his own Instagram Story, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."