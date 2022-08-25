Kelsea Ballerini wears Shania Twain's iconic 1999 Grammy dress to ACM Honors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music's biggest stars hit the red carpet Wednesday evening at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville.

Shania Twain set the scene, pairing a leopard print cowboy hat with a plunging black velvet gown. She complemented the outfit with diamond drop earrings and a sparkly emerald ring, as well as leopard print knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, her close friend and fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini channeled Twain, wearing the same iconic white dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. At that ceremony, the country queen won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal performance for her single "You're Still the One."

Ballerini showed off the dress – a floor-length, long-sleeved turtleneck gown with sequins – as a tribute to her idol, with whom she collaborated on her song "Hole in the Bottle."

SHANIA TWAIN ADDRESSES EX-HUSBAND'S AFFAIR IN NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Before she stepped out, Ballerini took to Instagram Live and hinted at what she'd be sporting on the red carpet. "Sisterhood of the traveling dress...guess where @shaniatwain's #GRAMMYs dress is off to next," the singer captioned the post that showed Twain's white dress.

"Kelsea reached out, and Shania was more than happy to lend her the dress and thought it [was] really fun," a rep said.

Other music stars also were all dressed to the nines on the red carpet, including Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins and Avril Lavigne.

Miranda Lambert rocked a bright orange blazer and matching skirt on the red carpet, accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin, who was looking sharp in a black suit and maroon tie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Avril Lavigne went with an edgy look for the evening, donning a spiked leather jacket with leather sleeves and matching hood. The "Complicated" songstress rounded out her look with a matching pleated leopard mini skirt and black combat boots.

On the red carpet with wife Victoria Pratt, Trace Adkins wore a black leather cowboy hat and a blue and white tie-dyed blazer with black trousers and a black dress shirt.

Adkins recently spoke to Fox News Digital about his starring role on the FOX TV drama "Monarch," in which he stars alongside Susan Sarandon.

"It was terrifying at first, but then very quickly I realized that she is so good, so professional, that she is going to carry the scene," Adkins said on working with the accomplished actress. "You just try to hang on and make it to the buzzer, and she’ll take care of it."

The ACM Honors ceremony will air on FOX on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP