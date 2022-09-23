Kelsea Ballerini releases new album 'Subject to Change' after divorce from Morgan Evans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini released her fourth studio album, "Subject to Change" Sept. 23, shortly after the country superstar announced her split with fellow country singer Morgan Evans.

The last album Ballerini released was her 2020 album "Kelsea." She posted on Instagram sharing her feelings about the album's release and how proud she is of the work she put into it.

"if I'm honest, growing up it kinda hurts like hell…and for me, it sounds like this. internal observations, drunken conversations, diehard friendships, jumping in hopeful, owning the cringe, doing my best, discovering the good stuff isn't always grandiose, falling on my face, being a show pony, taking inventory of what i have…and ultimately welcoming change when it comes," Ballerini wrote on her Instagram post.

"i'm proud of this record and the story it tells," she continued. "here's my last two years, and here's the turning of a page. SUBJECT TO CHANGE IS OUT NOW."

The new album features 15 songs, including "Love is a Cowboy," "Heartfirst," "Marilyn" and "You're Drunk, Go Home," which features Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce.

Ballerini spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment about how personal "Subject to Change" is for her.

"Obviously, we've all changed a lot the last couple of years, because life has forced us to. … And I feel like the last few years, in my twenties, I've grown up so much," Ballerini said. "I've learned so much about myself in this extra space that we've kind of been forced into. And I loved that ‘Subject to Change’ represented my life. It represented everyone's life, and it kind of thematically took me through the story that I was writing."

She also talked about her process of making the album and trying to decide how personal she wanted it to be.

"We just kind of went back and forth, like, ‘Do we make it broad, or do we just make it like very much so about me?' And we ended up just going very inward, very personal, to set the tone for the whole record."

Ballerini went through a huge life change before the release of the album when she got divorced after nearly five years of marriage. Ballerini and Evans announced their split in August. The two started dating in 2016 after meeting while co-hosting the Country Music Channel Awards, and they got married the following year.

Ballerini will be hitting the road to promote her album with a ten-stop tour in locations around the United States, including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Kelsea Ballerini 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept. 24: Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York

Sept. 25: Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts

Sept. 28: The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Oct. 1: Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, Illinois

Oct. 3: Mission Ballroom, Denver

Oct. 6: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles

Oct. 9: Midland Theatre, Kansas City, Missouri

Oct. 11: The Eastern, Atlanta

Oct. 13: The Met, Philadelphia

Oct. 14: Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Connecticut