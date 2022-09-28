Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion.

During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" was with the 68-year-old talk show icon.

"She is just such a smart lady and it's just great to sit and have real talks," Twain said, after noting that the two dined at a restaurant.

"But as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour," she added.

"So I said, let's stop talking about religion," the "You're Still The One" singer continued.

Twain went on to say that Winfrey is "quite religious." When Ware, 37, asked Twain about her own religious beliefs, she explained, "I'm not religious in the sense that I'm dedicated to a religion. I'm much more of a spiritual person."

She added, "I'm a seeker."

Ware said, "But at least you knew to just stop it right there."

"Right," Twain agreed. "You know how everyone always says, 'Never talk about politics or religion.'"

"It just wasn't debatable," the 5-time Grammy Award winner said. "There was no room for debate. And I like to debate. Canadians like to debate everything. So I'm like, ok, I'm going to change the subject."

Winfrey was raised in the Baptist church and has stated that she is a Christian. However, in a 2015 interview with AARP.org, she said though she prays every night, she doesn't consider herself a "traditionalist" since she doesn't attend church every Sunday.

Though Ware had introduced the topic by asking about Twain's most memorable dinners in the 1990s, the hitmaker didn't specify exactly when the outing with the media mogul occurred.

Twain appeared on Winfrey's former talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show" many times over the years. In May 2011, the singer sat down with the host for her first interview in more than five years, in which she discussed the painful break-up of her marriage to Robert "Mutt" Lange.

She also revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and dysphonia, a disorder that affected her vocal cords and resulted in a weakened singing voice.

On May 8, 2011, Twain debuted her six-episode docuseries "Why Not? with Shania Twain" on Winfrey's Own Network.

Twain appeared on the Table Manners podcast to promote her new single "Waking Up Dreaming," her first new song in five years.

She previously announced that she is working on her sixth studio album, which will be her first solo album since 2017's "Now".