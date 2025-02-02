Grammys fashion: Sabrina Carpenter, Kelsea Ballerini turn heads on red carpet

The Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet kicked off Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., with the Recording Academy focused on raising funds for relief efforts and honoring first responders following the LA fires.

Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged over $4 million in emergency aid for music professionals impacted by the crisis, according to the Recording Academy.

Kelsea Ballerini stepped out wearing a black Tamara Ralph mini dress adorned with sequins. A long cream-colored silk coat draped down her shoulders, with a lengthy train running across the red carpet.

Kacey Musgraves, who already won best country song for "The Architect," looked effortlessly chic wearing a white tank top paired with a glittering gold skirt and silver belt from Ralph Lauren.

Sabrina Carpenter showed some skin wearing a backless baby blue JW Anderson gown with feathers wrapped around her waist and trailing around a train. A sparkling diamond halter neckline draped across her back with a massive bauble dangling down.

Sheryl Crow sparkled wearing a strapless long gown with rows of gold necklaces and a turquoise heart pendant.

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause sported a white lace corset top with a flowing skirt and slacks by Galia Lahav. She tied up her light brown hair into a high ponytail, and wore glittering rhinestones near her eyes.