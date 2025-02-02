Grammys fashion: Sabrina Carpenter, Kelsea Ballerini turn heads on red carpet

Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

The Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet kicked off Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., with the Recording Academy focused on raising funds for relief efforts and honoring first responders following the LA fires.

Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged over $4 million in emergency aid for music professionals impacted by the crisis, according to the Recording Academy.

Kelsea Ballerini stepped out wearing a black Tamara Ralph mini dress adorned with sequins. A long cream-colored silk coat draped down her shoulders, with a lengthy train running across the red carpet.

GRAMMY NOMINEE POST MALONE'S COUNTRY MUSIC CHALLENGES TRADITIONAL STEREOTYPES: EXPERT

Grammy Awards Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and Sabrina Carpenter

Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and Sabrina Carpenter stepped out in style at the Grammy Awards (Getty Images/AP Images)

Kacey Musgraves, who already won best country song for "The Architect," looked effortlessly chic wearing a white tank top paired with a glittering gold skirt and silver belt from Ralph Lauren.

JELLY ROLL PERFORMS FOR LA FIRES RESPONDERS AHEAD OF ACTING DEBUT

Sabrina Carpenter showed some skin wearing a backless baby blue JW Anderson gown with feathers wrapped around her waist and trailing around a train. A sparkling diamond halter neckline draped across her back with a massive bauble dangling down.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter wears backless blue gown at Grammy Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter simply stunned wearing a baby blue number on the Grammy Awards red carpet. (Jon Kopaloff)

Country star Sheryl Crow sports strapless gown at Grammys

Sheryl Crow smiled on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. (Robyn Beck)

Reality star Chrishell Stause wears white corset and skirt to Grammys.

Chrishell Stause showed off white slacks paired with a full skirt on the Grammys red carpet. (Gilbert Flores)

Sheryl Crow sparkled wearing a strapless long gown with rows of gold necklaces and a turquoise heart pendant.

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause sported a white lace corset top with a flowing skirt and slacks by Galia Lahav. She tied up her light brown hair into a high ponytail, and wore glittering rhinestones near her eyes.

Trending