Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes commit to 'breaking patterns' in rekindled romance after 'messy' year

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes ended 2025 with a toast to love and each other.

Ballerini, 32, confirmed her rekindled romance with the 33-year-old actor on New Year's Eve in a series of social media shares, three months after the couple decided to take time apart.

The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer admitted 2025 was "the most glittery, stress rash inducing year I’ve ever experienced" in a carousel of images posted on Instagram.

"I will always remember you," she wrote.

While the "Outer Banks" actor was missing from the post, Ballerini locked lips with Stokes as she reflected on the "messy year" and how she was now committed to breaking patterns.

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it," she wrote.

"But what I'll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love.

"I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns. Now go kiss your person and stop speculating."

Stokes also reflected on lessons learned through the year and doubled down on committing to growth in 2026.

"Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting," he wrote. "Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years."

In another image shared on his stories, he wrote, "Crashed out so hard I shaved my head (again.) Time to be funny on social media now."

Ballerini and Stokes split in September after nearly three years together.

The country singer's rep confirmed the news to People magazine .

"They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," a source close to the couple told the outlet.

