Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes commit to 'breaking patterns' in rekindled romance after 'messy' year

Country star Kelsea Ballerini and 'Outer Banks' actor Chase Stokes split in September after nearly 3 years together

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes

Ballerini wore a sparkly silver dress at the CMA Awards, while Stokes wore a black suit.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes ended 2025 with a toast to love and each other.

Ballerini, 32, confirmed her rekindled romance with the 33-year-old actor on New Year's Eve in a series of social media shares, three months after the couple decided to take time apart.

The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer admitted 2025 was "the most glittery, stress rash inducing year I’ve ever experienced" in a carousel of images posted on Instagram. 

KELSEA BALLERINI TELLS HECKLER TO ‘F--- OFF’ AFTER THEY SCREAMED HER EX'S NAME DURING CONCERT

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini confirmed their rekindled their romance in New Year's Eve social media posts. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I will always remember you," she wrote. 

KELSEA BALLERINI'S HAUNTING NEW SONG EXPOSES THE LONELINESS FEMINISM FORGOT

While the "Outer Banks" actor was missing from the post, Ballerini locked lips with Stokes as she reflected on the "messy year" and how she was now committed to breaking patterns. 

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes share a kiss

Kelsea Ballerini kissed Chase Stokes in a photo shared on Instagram. (Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram)

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it," she wrote.

"But what I'll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love.

"I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns. Now go kiss your person and stop speculating."

Stokes also reflected on lessons learned through the year and doubled down on committing to growth in 2026.

"Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting," he wrote. "Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years."

kelsea ballerini and chase stokes in matching red at the mtv vmas

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini began dating in 2022. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

In another image shared on his stories, he wrote, "Crashed out so hard I shaved my head (again.) Time to be funny on social media now."

Ballerini and Stokes split in September after nearly three years together.

The country singer's rep confirmed the news to People magazine

"They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," a source close to the couple told the outlet.

Ballerini was previously married to Morgan Evans for nearly five years before filing for divorce in 2022. 

