Kelsea Ballerini tells heckler to 'f--- off' after they screamed her ex's name during concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini has zero patience for hecklers.

On Saturday, Ballerini — who was performing in Sydney — called out a concertgoer after they yelled out her ex-husband Morgan Evans' name during an emotional break-up song.

In video footage posted to TikTok, a person from the crowd is heard yelling, "Team Morgan," during Ballerini's performance of "Penthouse," a ballad she wrote amid her divorce from the Australian singer-songwriter in 2022.

"F--- off," Ballerini said into the microphone. "Team everyone’s happy."

KELSEA BALLERINI'S HAUNTING NEW SONG EXPOSES THE LONELINESS FEMINISM FORGOT

Before continuing with the song, Ballerini gave a thumbs up and subtle middle finger before belting out the lyrics to the popular song.

After the concert, Ballerini addressed the mishap on her Instagram Stories.

"Respectfully, if anyone yells anything disrespectful to anyone during this song again, it will no longer be on the setlist," she wrote, per People magazine. "Please let this be a song that matters to people and not a place to insert yourself into a world that doesn't exist and was never yours to begin with."

"Team everyone's happy or bust," she concluded. "Please."

Ballerini was married to Evans for nearly five years before filing for divorce in 2022.

During a February 2023 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ballerini opened up about the marital struggles that led to her divorce from Evans.

Ballerini shared that "there were separations. There was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch. I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, 'This is not what I want.'"

KELSEA BALLERINI SLAMS EX-HUSBAND MORGAN EVANS: ‘HOW WAS I MARRIED TO THIS PERSON?’

The country star claimed that the marriage "took work for a long time," and that there was a "sense of disconnection" between them.

"I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she said on the podcast. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer began dating Chase Stokes in December 2022. In an October 2023 interview with Neon, Ballerini revealed that she first connected with the actor when she sent him a flirtatious direct message on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Ballerini explained why attending therapy sessions with Stokes is the "sexiest thing ever."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During an interview with People magazine, the five-time Grammy nominee opened up about how her perspective on relationships has changed since she fell in love with Stokes.

"I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favorite version of it. I didn’t really have an example of what a solid relationship looked like in my developmental years. I learned the hard way," Ballerini said.

"Now my version of love that I’ve found, it’s steady and it’s human, and we work on it," she continued. "That, to me, honestly, is the sexiest thing, like, ‘Hey, you want to go to therapy? Let’s go to therapy.’"

In September, the pair reportedly called it quits after three years together.

Ballerini's rep confirmed the news to People magazine . "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," sources close to the couple told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP