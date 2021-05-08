Kelly Ripa gets tattoo of wedding date in honor of 25th anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is showing off her new ink.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" morning show host recently got a tattoo of her wedding date with husband Mark Consuelos in honor of their 25th anniversary.

The 50-year-old revealed on her Instagram Stories she got "5.1.96" on the inside of her elbow. "Clean mani and fine lines," she captioned the pic in reference to her new manicure.

Ripa also has another tattoo dedicated to the "Riverdale" actor. She has "Consuelos" written in script on the inside of her wrist.

KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS CELEBRATE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

The former soap stars, who met on the set of "All My Children," celebrated the major marriage milestone on May 1.

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver," Ripa wrote on Instagram.

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS CALL THEIR MARRIAGE 'OLD-FASHIONED'

She revealed he gifted her a photo album of memories over the years. "Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me -- and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," he wrote inside.

"I’ll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky ... always. Happy 25th," Consuelos captioned a video on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The longtime couple share sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19.