Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate 25th anniversary online: 'Love of my life'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 25th anniversary on Saturday.

The famous couple, who tied the knot back on May 1, 1996, commemorated their relationship milestone on Instagram.

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know," Ripa, 50, wrote alongside a collage of photos. "Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality."

Consuelos, 50, wrote back to Ripa: "Thank you for saying yes."

On his own Instagram feed, Consuelos shared a slideshow with snaphots of him, Ripa and their three children.

"@kellyripa ...’I’ll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always,’" Consuelos captioned the slideshow. "Happy 25th."

Ripa left a comment that hinted she was overcome with emotion from the highlight video.

"Sobbing. I love you so very much," Ripa wrote. "Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I’ve never seen them before."

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host went on to share posts to her Instagram Story, including a screenshot of her and Consuelos talking over FaceTime. Consuelos also gifted Ripa an anniversary book, card and multiple bouquets.

Ripa and Consuelos are both parents to Michael Joseph, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin Antonia, 18.

The couple met on the set of ABC’s hit daytime drama "All My Children" in 1995 and eloped a year later.

Consuelos is currently a star in the CW’s "Riverdale," where he plays the role of Hiram Lodge. The show films in Canada and was picked up for a sixth season in February, which often leaves the actor far from the New York City home he shares with Ripa.