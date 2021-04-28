Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos call their marriage 'old-fashioned'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 25 years and recently called their relationship "old-fashioned."

In a joint interview on the Double Date podcast, Ripa said that they've found balance in being able to raise their kids despite both having busy work schedules.

Ripa was able to stay in New York City and host her morning show while Consuelos traveled for filming.

"I’ve been able to raise my kids here in this city, in the nest, and he’s always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he’s had to go live in another country to work on a set over there," Ripa, 50, admitted.

She added, "What’s funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive. Yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles."

The Emmy-winner and the "Riverdale" actor, both 50, share three kids – Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

"I wanted to raise my kids. I didn't want to have them and never get to see them. And the talk show afforded me this opportunity where I would work in the morning, early in the morning, and then I would have the rest of the day to take them to their activities or be there and watch the ballet recital, be there and do all of those things," Ripa shared.

The TV personality said she always knew that being away from family was "hard" for Consuelos but he made the sacrifice.

"Traveling is hard and being away from home is hard and sometimes he would miss milestones for the kids," she admitted. "I know that was hard for him."

"In that way, we’re very traditional," Ripa continued. "He made those sacrifices, but I think he wouldn’t know how to find a ballet class. He wouldn’t know how to go about signing the kids up for religion classes."

Consuelos then jumped in and described himself as "a traditional guy. I feel like there are certain roles — it’s hard to explain exactly what those roles are."

"We had a conversation where I said, ‘Hey listen, there’s really only room for one man in this relationship and it’s going to be me,’" he shared.