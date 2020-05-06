Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos share embarrassing story of his jealousy from early in their marriage

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a story about the lengths that his jealousy took him one night early on in their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for 24 years, were one of many who agreed to share deeply personal stories in a new book by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue titled “What Makes a Marriage Last.” In their part, Ripa and Consuelos explained how to deal with a partner’s jealousy.

“After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling. So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night," Consuelos explained in an excerpt from the book provided to People.

Ripa noted that she told him she was going to stay home and clean the toilets.

“Apparently he thought that sounded very fishy,” she explains. “He wanted to catch me. So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery. I’m excited because I’m thinking, 'Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!' Meanwhile, I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I’m wearing a bathrobe. ... So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in — he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!"

Consuelos told Thomas and Donahue that these days he “feels horrible and you know you're wrong. ... I’m less jealous these days."

The outlet notes that other celebrities agreed to participate in the book, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Ron Howard, Al Roker and Melissa McCarthy. Thomas and Donahue reportedly get a little personal in the book themselves, sharing stories of double dates they had with prominent couples like Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter and Elton John and David Furnish.

Ripa and Consuelos seem to have gotten over their initial hiccups over his jealousy. They're even dishing out marriage advice. During a recent interview, they explained how they're able to keep a spicy sex life after so many years.

“We were really young, not that that’s the right time in somebody’s life, but we were really like, pliable, right? Like we were pliable to each other," Ripa explained during an appearance on the SiriusXM Radio Andy show "Quarantined with Bruce." "We really, like, learned -- we learned each other well and so with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun like we have fun."

Added Consuelos: "You check off all the boxes for me."