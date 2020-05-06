Kelly Ripa says son Michael is helping produce 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' amid quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa might have found herself a new TV producer: son Michael Consuelos.

During Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa explained to co-host Ryan Seacrest that the 22-year-old has been helping out while she films the show from home amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“If I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” Ripa said (via Us Weekly).

She continued: “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing [school] because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from college. But I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.'”

According to the outlet, Seacrest, 45, responded to Ripa, stating that he had seen Michael setting things up before the hosts go live in the mornings.

However, Michael doesn't just help his mom out behind the camera, last week, he made an appearance on Ripa's show when she attempted to cut his hair on the air.

Ripa got hair-styling tips from barber Xavier Cruz, the founder of Barba Men’s Grooming Boutique in New York City.

“I have scissors. Kitchen scissors," she revealed on the April 30 episode.