Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kelly Ripa
Published

Kelly Ripa says son Michael is helping produce 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' amid quarantine

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 6Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.  

Kelly Ripa might have found herself a new TV producer: son Michael Consuelos.

During Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa explained to co-host Ryan Seacrest that the 22-year-old has been helping out while she films the show from home amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“If I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” Ripa said (via Us Weekly).

KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS SHARE EMBARRASSING STORY OF HIS JEALOUSY FROM EARLY IN THEIR MARRIAGE

She continued: “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing [school] because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from college. But I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.'”

Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 8, 2018 in New York City.

Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 8, 2018 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

According to the outlet, Seacrest, 45, responded to Ripa, stating that he had seen Michael setting things up before the hosts go live in the mornings.

KELLY RIPA GIVES SON MICHAEL CONSUELOS A HAIRCUT WITH KITCHEN SCISSORS ON 'LIVE' SHOW

However, Michael doesn't just help his mom out behind the camera, last week, he made an appearance on Ripa's show when she attempted to cut his hair on the air.

Ripa got hair-styling tips from barber Xavier Cruz, the founder of Barba Men’s Grooming Boutique in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I have scissors. Kitchen scissors," she revealed on the April 30 episode.