Kelly Ripa gives son Michael Consuelos a haircut with kitchen scissors on 'Live' show

Coronavirus quarantine has forced people to get creative while sheltering at home.

Kelly Ripa took matters into her own hands – literally – on her "Live" show Thursday morning and attempted to cut her 22-year-old son, Michael Consuelos', hair on the air.

The 49-year-old got hair-styling tips from barber Xavier Cruz, the founder of Barba Men’s Grooming Boutique in New York City.

“I have scissors. Kitchen scissors," she revealed.

Co-host Ryan Seacrest also complained about his out-of-control locks saying he looked like Wolverine. "I could watch Ryan's hair explode on the sides all day long," Ripa said. "It's kind of fascinating to watch."

Earlier this week, Ripa found her 45-year-old counterpart's hair to be similar to a not-so-lovable character from the Rankin/Bass Christmas specials: Heat Miser.

She took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a split-screen photo of Seacrest, wild hair and all, next to Heat Miser, whose yellow and orange hair flows upward from his head like flames.

"I rest my case," Ripa wrote in the caption. "#heatmiser vs. @ryanseacrest #haircut #athomehaircut."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.