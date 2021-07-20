Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can’t help but lovingly flirt: A look at their 25-year relationship

On Tuesday, Ripa took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of the couple lounging by the pool

By Brooke Lewitas | Fox News
Even after 25 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are no strangers to social media flirting. 

While on a recent summer beach vacation, Ripa took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of the couple lounging by the pool, where her actor husband is checking her out from behind. Consuelos replied to the photo by commenting "Okay" with several fire and heart emojis. 

Back in February, when Consuelos posted for their youngest son's 18th birthday, Ripa wrote, "You know what? Making him was so much fun......". The comment received over 1,000 likes.

After meeting on the set of "All My Children" in 1995, they eloped on May 1, 1996, and have three children together. Ripa has called their marriage "old-fashioned." 

After meeting on the set of ‘All My Children’ in 1995, they eloped on May 1, 1996, and have three children together.  (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

"I’ve been able to raise my kids here in this city [New York City], in the nest, and he’s always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he’s had to go live in another country to work on a set over there," Ripa, 50, told hosts of the "Double Date" podcast. 

In May, when they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, Ripa revealed a tattoo of her wedding date on her inner arm. She also has his last name written on the inside of her wrist.

In addition to her spicy Instagram post on Tuesday, Ripa also announced that she will write her first-ever book next year, where she will "bring a hard-earned wisdom and eye for the of life to every minute of every day."

