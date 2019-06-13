Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate daughter's high school graduation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, is taking the next step in her educational career.

The 17-year-old graduated high school on Thursday and her parents couldn't be prouder.

The talk show host and the "Riverdale" actor, both 48, posted about Lola's accomplishment on social media, along with a photo of her in a traditional cap and gown.

Lola will be attending New York University in the fall which is the same college her older brother Michael, 22, attends. Ripa and Consuelos have another son, Joaquin, who's 16.

Just last week, Lola attended her senior prom and Ripa shared photos from the special occasion which the teen attended with her boyfriend.

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019," the entertainer wrote.

Consuelos reposted one of the photos and wrote, “My girls."

In 2017, the family celebrated Joaquin's graduation from middle school.

"Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!! You've made us very proud!" Ripa wrote.