Kelly Ripa admits daughter altered prom dress without parents' approval

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 17-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, likes to take fashion risks.

Before graduating high school this past spring, Lola attended prom in an emerald green gown which Ripa shared on social media -- but not before her daughter approved the photo.

"Took me 20 hours to get that photo," Ripa told Jerry O'Connell on his new talk show, "Jerry O." "I was like, ‘Please just give Mommy one, one photo. Just one.’"

KELLY RIPA CALLS OUT SOCIAL MEDIA USER WHO COMPARED HER TO A CARDBOARD CUTOUT: ‘I’M PRETTY EXCITING’

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host added that the dress' plunging neckline and thigh-high slit was not parent-approved.

"That’s the prom dress that we had made, and then she had altered behind our back when we weren't [looking]," Ripa revealed. "So, that’s why, you know, the girls are fully on display.”

KELLY RIPA SLAMS TROLL WHO CRITICIZED HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS' WORKOUT HABITS

“Everybody came down the stairs together, and I just mean Lola,” the mother-of-three joked.

The Emmy-winner added that she's proud of her daughter, who will attend New York University in the fall -- "She’s a smart girl. She’s a nice girl."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP