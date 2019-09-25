Kelly Ripa teases she'd need a 'plastic surgeon' to match husband Mark Consuelos' toned physique

Kelly Ripa is a little peeved that her husband, Mark Consuelos, requires minimal effort to stay in such great shape.

Ripa joked about her husband's physique during Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after co-host Ryan Seacrest hinted that the 48-year-old Consuelos had sent him a shirtless pic.

“He sent me a photograph of himself a couple of weeks ago,” Seacrest explained to Ripa, who initially asked if it had been a shirtless snap (via People magazine).

“He said, ‘Don’t show Kelly,'" Seacrest, 44, teased. Ripa, 48, went on to explain that she gets "irritated" by her husband's ability to have a fit physique with not a lot of effort.

“I would need a plastic surgeon [to get that] shredded and glistening [look]," the TV personality joked.

“Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.’ That’s a bunch of B.S. It’s nonsense."

“Isn’t that irritating? It’s an outrage," Ripa went on.

Ripa has previously shared that she has an intense fitness routine and works out nearly every day. She takes cardio-based danced classes called AKT for two hours at least four to five times per week, as well as spin classes at SoulCyle on the weekend.

“In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous," Ripa told The Cut in January.