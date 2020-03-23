Kelly Ripa shares 'It's OK/It's Not Ok' list to advise followers during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa has offered words of advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old actress felt that people's behavior had "struck a chord," so on Monday, she shared her "It's OK/It's Not OK" list on Instagram, highlighting things people should and should not be doing.

The post contained two photos. One was a list of behaviors that Ripa found to be "OK" while the second photo, another list, highlighted the behaviors she thought were "not OK."

"It's ok to feel scared and alone and helpless. It's ok to feel overwhelmed worrying about money, jobs and the sheer number of cases," the list began. "It's ok to think you're developing symptoms every time you read a new news article. It's ok to not know what to say to your kids when they ask why."

The list continued: "It's ok to not understand the math that your kids are doing in school. It's ok to feel frustrated that you can't hug your parents or convince them to stay inside. It's ok to cook the same thing over and over and then reheat the leftovers."

"It's ok to work from home in your pajamas," she concluded. "It's ok to watch mindless tv. It's ok to make tik tok [sic.] videos with your kids."

Then came the "It's Not OK" list.

"It is not ok to congregate in large groups," the list began. "It's not ok to shake hands. It is not okay to hoard toilet paper, food and alcohol. It is not okay to profiteer from hand sanitizer."

She continued: "It is not ok to pretend that you're feeling fine if you aren't. It is not ok to not wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water. It is not ok to only think of yourself. It is not ok to judge others ever, but especially now."

"It is not ok to give up," Ripa said, wrapping up the list. "It is not ok to suffer anxiety attacks in silence."

The television shot left her fans with one final piece of advice: "Be good to one another. We'll get through it together."

On Sunday, Ripa shared a photo on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek at their remote production of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

In the photo, Ripa has a laptop set on top of a stack of magazines, while a tablet and a cell phone provide her with other materials to fulfill her duties on the show. On the computer screen, Ripa and Ryan Seacrest could be seen, preparing to film the show.

"So this IS happening. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely," she said in the caption. "What could possibly go wrong?"