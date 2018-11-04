Kelly Ripa says 'people insult me all the time,' explains when she claps back

For Kelly Ripa, social media is just a way to pass the time.

Ripa, 48, reflected on her moniker -- the “Clapback Queen of Instagram” -- in an interview published online Friday.

“For me, I look at social media like I look at most parts of my life — it's incredibly silly,” Ripa told InStyle. “It’s an indulgence that I tend to have when I'm really either sitting in traffic, going to an airport, at the dentist, or when I have down time. When I clap back, I am very bored and I have time on my hands.”

Ripa explained that the criticism is a constant in her life.

“I mean, people insult me all the time,” she added. “I actually don’t take it personally. My whole thing, I think it’s funny when people insult me and they can’t spell. So that’s the only time you'll see me weighing in. That’s the only time because I'm like, if you’re going to insult somebody, have a basic basic basic handle on punctuation or spelling the word ‘too.’”

Ripa, who co-hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan” alongside Ryan Seacrest, also offered some advice for her critics.

“While insulting, try not to look like a stooge,” she continued. “But for me it’s like, I really don’t take it personally and I don’t think the trolls take it personally.”

She did note, however, that she’s had trolls “insult me and preemptively block me, which I find really funny.”

Ripa addressed the situations where she can’t stay silent.

The star said that “if it’s my husband’s account and he's advocating for equal pay for men and women, and you utilize that opportunity to tell me that I’m too old to be with my same-aged husband and you spell ‘too’ wrong, maybe I am just going to have to say something.”

“Maybe you’re missing the bigger picture,” Ripa added.

Ripa was apparently referencing an exchange she and a troll had in the comments section of an Sept. 21 Instagram post her husband Mark Consuelos made backing #HeForShe, a gender equality campaign. Ripa wrote that her spouse makes her proud before a commenter slammed her looks, ET reports.

"@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do,” the critic was quoted as saying.

Ripa took time to give a spelling lesson.

"You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie,” she said, per the website. “As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.” Ripa and Consuelos were the same age -- 47 -- at the time.

Another critic wrote in the comments section she was “done following” Ripa’s husband, ET noted.

“@tannpat, you don’t support equal pay for women? I think, by your profile pic that you are a woman,” Consuelos reportedly wrote. “I assume you have a daughter or granddaughters? Do you think they should be paid equally?”

Ripa apparently referenced her husband’s back-and-forth with that critic, too.

“My husband was very funny, because his response [to that] was the best response,” Ripa told InStyle. “He said, ‘Are you really against equal pay for men and women?’”

The star said that Consuelos' reply earned him his own nickname: “the Clapback King.”