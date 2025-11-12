Sharon Osbourne tears up over Trump's heartfelt condolence call after Ozzy's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tearful Sharon Osbourne shared a rare moment of gratitude and grief following the death of her husband, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

In an emotional new episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne came together for a conversation about loss, love and the unexpected kindness they’ve received — including from President Donald Trump himself.

At one point during the podcast, the family played a voicemail that Trump left Sharon after Ozzy's death.

OZZY OSBOURNE DEAD AT 76

"Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family … Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy," Trump said in the voicemail. "I met him a few times and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented. So, I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

Holding back tears, Sharon emotionally said, "He didn’t have to call. That was really kind of him."

Reflecting on her experience working with Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Sharon said that politics aside, she has always found them genuine and respectful.

"Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner," she said. "Whoever you like, half of people are gonna [be unhappy], and now it's more so than ever in history… You can't come out a winner. All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month — I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to."

OZZY OSBOURNE NEVER GOT OVER BLACK SABBATH FIRING PRIOR TO HIS DEATH, DAUGHTER SAYS

She added, "He was always, ‘How are the children? How's Kelly? I'm so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they've done. Their manners are great.’ And he was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect."

Sharon made it clear that her praise wasn’t political — it was personal.

"Listen, I'm not American. I can't vote. I don't want to vote. I don't vote for anyone. I vote for no one. Never have, never will," she said. "But this thing is, all I know is he's treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us — nothing. [His wife] Melania, the same. Nothing. And they have been great."

OZZY OSBOURNE KNEW THE END WAS NEAR DURING FINAL PERFORMANCE, FRIEND SAYS

She continued, "For him to take his time to do that for us … he doesn’t live in a bubble. He knows what's going on in the streets. He knows what is going on. And I can't say that for our prime minister [in the United Kingdom]. Again, for President Trump and Melania, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The Osbournes also revealed they received a "lovely letter" from King Charles after Ozzy’s death — another gesture that deeply moved the family.

"Our King. Now we're talking," Sharon said, smiling through tears. "He’s an amazing person. Not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many people."

She praised King Charles for his compassion over the years, sharing that he had reached out during Ozzy’s previous health struggles.

"He didn’t have to do certain things that he’s done for Ozzy. In the past — Ozzy’s birthday, when Ozzy was sick in hospital with the motorbike accident, he reached out," she said.

"He’s a good, caring man with a good heart. And Ozzy’s, as me, we are royalists… we respect him, we respect his family."

The heartfelt note, Sharon said, was hand-delivered.

"He took the time out of his day to write us… a note from the King for Ozzy’s passing with his condolences," she said. "And that says so much."

The legendary frontman of Black Sabbath died on July 22 at the age of 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The rock icon — known for defining heavy metal with hits like "Paranoid" and "Crazy Train" — had battled multiple health issues in recent years, including Parkinson’s disease and complications from a 2003 ATV accident.

His cause of death was later revealed to be cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to the death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.