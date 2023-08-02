Kelly Osbourne admits 'fat-shaming' fears made her hide from public during her pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne candidly revealed why she avoided being pictured while pregnant with her first child.

The 38-year-old television personality who welcomed son Sidney in early 2023 with boyfriend Sid Wilson, admitted that after years of being criticized for her weight, she "hid" for the duration of her pregnancy because she "did not want to get fat shamed."

She made the statement on Wednesday after sharing Instagram photos of herself from the "Masked Singer" set – she responded to a commenter who had asked, "I never saw a pregnant picture of you, did you hire a surrogate to carry your child?"

"There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed," Osbourne answered.

In the images that the former reality star shared, she was seen in a shimmery black ensemble with a matching hairpiece.

The same Instagram user also remarked on Osbourne's appearance, asking, "Did you have work done on your neck, face? You look quite different."

"It’s just from weight loss," Osbourne wrote. "Honestly I’ve only had Botox."

The U.K. native was asked by another fan about her "weight loss secret," to which she replied, "I had weight loss surgery a few years ago and it completely changed everything."

She added, "A lot of people don’t like that I did it but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made."

Osbourne, who has been open about struggling with her weight in the past, revealed in 2020 that she had lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

She originally announced that she was going to become a mother for the first time on Instagram by sharing a photo of her sonogram last May.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote in the caption. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Osbourne's mother, Sharon, first revealed that her daughter had given birth to Sidney at the beginning of the year, saying on "The Talk UK" that Kelly was doing "so great. She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."

In March, Osbourne gave her Instagram followers a peek at Sidney, showing the top of his head in a photo with her brother, "Uncle Jack."

In the selfie posted to her Instagram, Osbourne flashes a surprised look as Jack points down to his nephew’s little head.

"An uncle is a blessing," the "Dancing With The Stars" alum quoted in the caption. "It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever. — Irene Banks."

Osbourne wrote in a February Instagram post that she had a "new found respect for working mothers " after taking her first job since giving birth.

"Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she wrote. "This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t (wait) to have him back in my arms."

