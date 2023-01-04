Kelly Osbourne welcomes first baby with Sid Wilson, Sharon Osbourne praises daughter: 'So proud'

Kelly Osbourne is a mother for the first time!

The TV personality has welcomed her son with musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed. The proud grandmother also shared the baby boy's name, Sidney.

Sharon confirmed the good news on "The Talk UK" after one of her colleagues mentioned that Kelly recently had a baby.

When asked how her daughter is doing, Sharon replied, "So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly Osbourne revealed she was pregnant last May.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic," she shared alongside a photo of her sonogram.

This is not the first grandchild for Sharon, but rather her fifth. She shares son Jack and daughters Kelly and Aimee with rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne.

Speaking of her role as a grandmother, Sharon opened up about the times when she is allowed to take care of her grandchildren.

"When my son lets me, he doesn't let me do it too much, 'cause I spoil the kids too much," she said of Jack. 'And then he has to deal with them when I drop them off."

Jack is the father to Pearl, 10, Andy, 6, Minnie, 4 and Maple, born in July.

