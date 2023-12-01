Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock ordered to pay her $2.6 million for ‘unlawful’ business deals

In 2020 Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, who also served as her manager

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Kelly Clarkson is earning a legal victory after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock overcharged the singer in several business deals as her manager. 

A California labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock must pay the "Breakaway" singer $2,641,374 for overstepping in his managerial role and "unlawfully" procuring deals, according to court docs obtained by Fox News Digital. 

During the time Blackstock was her manager, he made deals that should’ve been handled by her agent instead. The former "American Idol" winner’s ex was ordered to pay Clarkson more than $2.6 million for the fees he collected from contracted deals with "The Voice," Billboard Music Awards, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Norwegian Cruise Line and more. 

Kelly Clarkson with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson had a legal victory after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock overcharged the singer in several business deals as her manager.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists," the court documents stated. 

In the lawsuit filed by Clarkson, a breakdown of the $2,641,374 that Blackstock owed to his former wife stated that he owed the following amounts for the unlawful gigs: $1,983,155.70 for her contract deal as a coach on "The Voice," a promotional deal of $208,125 for Norwegian Cruise Line, $405,000 for collaboration with Wayfair and $93.30 for the Billboard Music Awards. 

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

A California labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock must pay the "Breakaway" singer $2,641,374 for overstepping in his managerial role and "unlawfully" procuring deals. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Blackstock’s legal team has filed to appeal the ruling. 

The two were married in 2013, but they knew each other previously as Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, owns the music management company that represented Clarkson beginning in 2007.

In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce, and since then she's been dealing with legal trouble with the two Blackstock men.

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and Remington Alexander Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson shares children River and Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. (Photo by Kevin Winter)

The divorce was settled last year, with Clarkson receiving primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington, while still paying their father $45,000 a month in child support. A legal battle concerning business with Narvel is ongoing.

Narvel sued Clarkson in 2020 for allegedly failing to pay the management company their rightful commission. He said she owed him $1.4 million as well as $5.4 million for future commission as part of their original agreement that she would pay 15% of her earnings to the company.

Kelly Clarkson in a green velvet dress with her hands on her hips for "The Voice" promotional pictures

In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from her ex husband Blackstock.  (Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Clarkson filed a countersuit on the grounds that the Blackstocks had violated the California Labor Code because they were never actually licensed to do their jobs.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

