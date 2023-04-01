Kelly Clarkson rips ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in show's karaoke segment

Kelly Clarkson is not holding back her thoughts when it comes to her messy split from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, whose divorce was finalized in 2022 after two years of legal wrangling, decided to share her feelings on the matter in a song she sang on her talk show this week.

In a regular segment called "Kellyoke," the pop star does covers of songs from various genres. She recently decided to sing "abcdefu" by Gayle, a hit that went viral on TikTok last year.

Instead of performing the break-up song as it was originally written, she decided to take a few artistic liberties and change some lyrics to fit her own personal situation better.

The original chorus in Gayle's version begins with "F--- you and your mom and your sister and your job / And your broke-a-- car and that s--- you call art."

But in Kelly's version, she changed more than just the curse words.

She sang, "Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turn that s--- into art."

Blackstock's father is Narvel Blackstock, who owns Starstruck Entertainment, a management company that represented Clarkson from 2007 through 2022.

Narvel sued Clarkson in 2020 for allegedly failing to pay the management company their rightful commission. He said that she owed him $1.4 million as well as $5.4 million for future commission as part of their original agreement that she would pay 15% of her earnings to the company.

Meanwhile, Clarkson filed a countersuit on the grounds that the Blackstocks had violated the California Labor Code because they were never actually licensed to do their jobs.

The lawsuit is still ongoing, but the divorce agreement has been settled, and that's what Clarkson referred to when she sang "the fact that you got half."

As part of the settlement, she was ordered to pay $45,601 in child support every month, and $115,000 in spousal support until January 2024. She also agreed to a one-time payment to him of over $1.3 million.

Clarkson is set to release an album called "Chemistry" sometime this year, which she's said will discuss "the good, the bad and the ugly" parts of the divorce.