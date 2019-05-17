Kelly Clarkson slams rumors that she took 'weird pills' to lose weight as 'fake news'

Kelly Clarkson sounded off on rumors she used "weird pills" to lose weight.

The "American Idol" winner set the record straight on Twitter about her recent weight loss and being sick of "fake news" about her.

"Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets," she tweeted Thursday. “All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients. #DrGundry."

KELLY CLARKSON, JOHN LEGEND CALLED 'UNPATRIOTIC' FOR 'GOD BLESS THE USA' CRITIQUES

Last year, the "Because of You" singer said she lost nearly 40 pounds but that exercise didn’t contribute to her weight loss.

Instead, the 37-year-old star ‒ who has battled with her weight due to a thyroid condition ‒ said it was a book that turned her life around.

KELLY CLARKSON FAT-SHAMED BY WENDY WILLIAMS

"I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” Clarkson told Extra last year.