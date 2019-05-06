Kelly Clarkson says appendectomy recovery ‘super duper sucks’

Kelly Clarkson tried to make light of the pain she’s been feeling since her appendix was removed last week only hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

“Quick recap... recovering after surgery super duper sucks,” the 37-year-old singer tweeted Monday.

“Turns out I don’t ‘rest’ well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead,” she continued.

The “Because of You” singer ended her tweet with a “Harry Potter” reference, saying: “2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near.”

In the book series, whenever Voldemort is around Harry Potter, the scar on his forehead burns.

Just hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday, Clarkson announced her appendectomy, saying in a tweet, “Bye bye appendix!”

Clarkson wrote that she broke "down in tears from pain" backstage and left Las Vegas immediately for Los Angeles where she went under the knife at Cedars-Sinai the next morning.

She also thanked the hospital staff and reassured fans she was “feeling awesome" post-surgery.

“Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn,” the singer tweeted at the time.

