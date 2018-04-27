Kelly Clarkson fat-shamed by Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams mocked Kelly Clarkson‘s weight while discussing the alleged sex cult Nxivm on her show this week.

Upon learning that “Smallville” actress Allison Mack was accused of trying to recruit stars including Clarkson into the cult, which allegedly forced women to consume only 800 calories per day, Williams said, “Kelly Clarkson ain’t going nowhere for an 800-calorie-a-day diet, OK? Seriously?”

Afterward, CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas — who gave Williams the Nxivm update on-air — looked visibly uncomfortable as the audience laughed and cheered.

Mack, 35, was arrested last week and pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and forced labor on Friday. She is out on $5 million bond, and must wear a GPS ankle bracelet and refrain from contact with other members of the cult.

Mack allegedly sent tweets to both Clarkson and “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson about an “amazing women’s movement” she thought they might be interested in, Business Insider reported. “I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig,” Mack wrote to Watson in January 2016. “I’d love to chat if you’re open.”

A rep for Clarkson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

