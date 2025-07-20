Kelly Clarkson brings 11-year-old daughter River Rose on stage during Las Vegas residency performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson had a special guest join her onstage while performing in Las Vegas.

During her performance on Friday, July 11, as part of her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the "Since U Been Gone" singer brought out her 11-year-old daughter River Rose to sing with her.

The singer posted a photo of the pair standing on stage together on Instagram, which featured Clarkson kneeling down to be eye-level with her daughter, as they touched their heads together.

"Last night we had a very special guest, my daughter River Rose, joined us for Heartbeat Song 💗 It’s her favorite song! #StudioSessions #KellyInVegas" she captioned the post.

Fans in the comments section couldn't get enough of the sweet moment, with one saying, "She was amazing!! So special to share the stage ❤️" and another adding, "You two together are so precious."

A fan posted the special moment on X, in which Clarkson and her daughter can be seen singing her hit song "Heartbeat Song." The two swayed to the music, with Clarkson putting her arm around River Rose toward the end of the clip.

According to the X user, Clarkson told the audience, "So my daughter, River Rose, said to me, 'I wanna sing tonight!'" This is the second time the youngster has joined her mom on stage to sing "Hearbeat Song," as she previously sang it with her during a concert in Las Vegas in 2023.

Clarkson began her Las Vegas residency on July 11, after postponing the start date from July 4 with just a few hours' notice, telling her fans on Instagram "the prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars," she told her followers. "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve."

During the opening night of her show, Clarkson apologized to her fans for the abrupt cancellation, thanking everyone for coming and telling the audience, "We can’t help our body sometimes… if we get sick."

"I sound incredible because I canceled last weekend," she added, later taking a tequila shot handed to her by a fan, saying she's taking the shot in celebration of being back since she had to cancel the week prior, admitting, "I cried. I was so sick, it sucked. I’m so happy to be here."

River Rose isn't the only one of Clarkson's two children to have shown off their singing voice in public. In November 2024, her then-8-year-old son, Remington "Remy," stunned fans when he sang Frank Sinatra's hit song, "My Way," to the live studio audience during a taping of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

After the video of her son's big moment went viral online, Clarkson said on the "Today" show that neither of her kids is shy, joking, "I think I know where they get that from."

"No joke, people probably think I'm some kind of stage mom, I didn't tell him to do it," Clarkson revealed. "He walked in and was like, 'Where do I sing my song?' I was like, 'I'm sorry, what?'"

The "American Idol" alum shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, to whom she was married from October 2013 until their separation in June 2020.