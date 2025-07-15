Kid Rock treats concerts like game day with unexpected post-show ritual

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kid Rock is always looking for ways to improve both on and off the stage.

During an appearance on "Country Nights Live With Bev Rainey" last week, country artist Ella Langley revealed the one thing Kid Rock allegedly does with his band after a performance.

"My roommate, Trey Lewis, he was on tour with Kid for like a year, and he said that… he records his whole show, goes back in his greenroom, and then makes him and his band watch the tape immediately afterwards," she said.

"And they go through their show, just like a football game," Langley noted.

Football coaches are known to go over game footage with their teams to look for areas where they can improve.

A representative for Kid Rock did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Kid Rock has been playing with the Twisted Brown Trucker Band since 1994, and it's no secret he's dedicated to his craft.

In May, during an interview with Fox News Digital at his "Rock N Rodeo" event in Texas, the musician acknowledged that his music carries a strong message of American pride.

"The message of patriotism in my music has just always been there, and I don't know if it's been on purpose. I guess it's not really something I think about. It's just what comes out when I'm writing. What I feel, what I see, what I experience. That’s what comes out on a piece of paper and usually into a song," he said.