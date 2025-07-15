Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Kid Rock treats concerts like game day with unexpected post-show ritual

Country star Ella Langley says the rockstar takes a cue from football coaches to perfect his performances

By Christina Dugan Ramirez
Kid Rock opens up on 'deep dive' into politics: 'Couldn't be more proud' Video

Kid Rock opens up on 'deep dive' into politics: 'Couldn't be more proud'

Musician Kid Rock joins 'Fox & Friends' co-host Steve Doocy for a morning walk in Nashville to discuss his morning routine, becoming more politically active and the grand opening of his new restaurant 'The Detroit Cowboy.'

Kid Rock is always looking for ways to improve both on and off the stage. 

During an appearance on "Country Nights Live With Bev Rainey" last week, country artist Ella Langley revealed the one thing Kid Rock allegedly does with his band after a performance. 

"My roommate, Trey Lewis, he was on tour with Kid for like a year, and he said that… he records his whole show, goes back in his greenroom, and then makes him and his band watch the tape immediately afterwards," she said. 

KID ROCK WANTS TO 'UNITE THE COUNTRY,' SHARES PLANS TO CELEBRATE WITH 'LIKE-MINDED,' 'HARD-WORKING PATRIOTS'

Kid Rock

Kid Rock tapes his performances and reviews them with his band after each show, according to country singer Ella Langley. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

"And they go through their show, just like a football game," Langley noted. 

Football coaches are known to go over game footage with their teams to look for areas where they can improve.

A representative for Kid Rock did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment. 

Kid Rock has been playing with the Twisted Brown Trucker Band since 1994, and it's no secret he's dedicated to his craft. 

Kid Rock smiles while wearing dark sunglasses and a white hat at the White House.

Kid Rock has been performing with the Twisted Brown Trucker Band since 1994. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In May, during an interview with Fox News Digital at his "Rock N Rodeo" event in Texas, the musician acknowledged that his music carries a strong message of American pride. 

Kid Rock

The musician previously told Fox News Digital that his music carries a strong message of American pride.  ( Gary Miller/Getty Images)

"The message of patriotism in my music has just always been there, and I don't know if it's been on purpose. I guess it's not really something I think about. It's just what comes out when I'm writing. What I feel, what I see, what I experience. That’s what comes out on a piece of paper and usually into a song," he said. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

