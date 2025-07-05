Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency hours before opening night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency hours before it was about to begin.

"Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency," which was announced in February, was originally scheduled to kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace July 4. There were 18 performances scheduled through Nov. 15.

People magazine reported that just hours before she was supposed to hit the stage, the singer took to Instagram and announced she would be postponing the show in an effort to protect her voice.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," the 43-year-old wrote. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," Clarkson shared. "I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

"The show is truly incredible," Clarkson continued. "The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on."

Fox News Digital reached out to the "American Idol" alum for comment.

Many fans quickly took to the comments section to express their disappointment. Others expressed well wishes for the star.

"I’m a huge fan and flew here from Boston spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday," one user wrote. "I really want you to be healthy but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans."

"I was so excited for opening night," another shared. "We were ALL so excited waiting in line all day. I hope you feel better."

"I wish you would’ve done this sooner than 15 mins before doors opening," one wrote. "I hope you feel better."

"Flew in from NY for both opening weekend shows," one person added. "Devastated doesn’t cut it but your health has to come first. Get well soon Kelly."

"Why cancel last minute?" one person wrote. Everybody was [waiting]... Rebook is not an option for most of the people. Take care Kelly!"

Earlier in the day, Clarkson shared photos of herself rehearsing on stage with the caption "TONIGHT!!"

According to People, Clarkson had a sold-out engagement at Vegas’ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2023 and 2024.

In March, the "Since U Been Gone" songstress marked a major milestone with her 1,000th episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." At the time, Clarkson admitted to her fans she had "lost" a lot of things throughout the program.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy," she told a roaring crowd. "We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes.

"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together."

"I’ve lost, alone, a lot," she said, but she didn’t explain what she was referring to.

Her fans sympathized with her, saying, "Aww" in the background.

"It’s OK," Clarkson replied, appearing to shrug off her vulnerable comment.

The "Miss Independent" crooner reflected on how, during the five-year journey of her show, she and her crew and audience have "created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs."

"A lot of ups and downs personally as well," she emphasized, appearing to reference her own life.

"And along the way, we found comfort in one another," Clarkson remarked. "I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time."

Clarkson was absent for nearly two weeks while a variety of celebrities acted as guest hosts. She returned March 18 only to have another guest host take her place the following day. She returned for the March 20 episode. At the time, reps for Clarkson didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Clarkson’s 1,000th episode came after she'd endured a tumultuous few years, navigating a highly publicized divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The divorce was settled in 2022, and Clarkson received primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington.

