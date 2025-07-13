Kelly Clarkson celebrates comeback with tequila shot from fan, says she 'cried' over canceled show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One week after abruptly postponing the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson returned to the stage.

On Friday, the "Since U Been Gone" crooner apologized to her fans for the last-minute cancellation and explained how the heavy decision impacted her.

"It took us a minute … took me a minute. I’m so sorry if some of y’all had tickets to last weekend’s shows," said Clarkson, per Billboard. "We can’t help our body sometimes … if we get sick. But thank you all so much for showing up."

"I sound incredible because I canceled last weekend," she added.

Later in the show, Clarkson took a shot of tequila that was handed to her by a fan and said, "I'm celebrating because I had to cancel last weekend. I cried. I was so sick, it sucked. I’m so happy to be here."

Just hours before she was supposed to hit the stage last week for opening night, the singer took to Instagram and announced she would be postponing the show in an effort to protect her voice.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," the 43-year-old wrote . "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," Clarkson shared. "I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

"The show is truly incredible," Clarkson continued. "The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on."

Many fans quickly took to the comments section to express their disappointment. Others expressed well wishes for the star.

"I’m a huge fan and flew here from Boston spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday," one user wrote. "I really want you to be healthy but canceling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans."

"Flew in from NY for both opening weekend shows," one person added. "Devastated doesn’t cut it but your health has to come first. Get well soon Kelly."

"Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions" is scheduled through Nov. 15.