Kellie Pickler on why working with the USO is a 'blessing'

Kellie Pickler teamed up with the United Service Organizations (USO) yet again to help with its 11th annual T-Shirt campaign.

She and fellow actor Wilmer Valderrama are encouraging fans to donate $29 or more to receive their "Official Uniform of the Military Supporter" – a limited-edition T-shirt voted on by American service members around the world.

Donations raised will help the USO provide morale-boosting entertainment, care packages, resources for military families, career transition services and other programming.

In addition, the country singer and Valderrama have also been named USO global ambassadors. She's been on 12 USO tours visiting 13 international locations (Afghanistan, Germany, Iraq, Kosovo, United Kingdom, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Norway) and a ship at sea; and three domestic locations.

Pickler spoke to Fox News about what working with the organization means to her.

Fox News: Why is working with the USO so special to you?

Pickler: I feel so blessed to have found a family in the USO and they've allowed me to be a part of something that matters. It has just truly been a blessing. I just want to do my part. We can all serve to a certain capacity. The USO is just really a beautiful, very special thing to be a part of.

FN: Can you describe what it's like to perform in front of military personnel and their families?

Pickler: It's the best show that you can ever have. It's not about you, it's like it's not about me, it's about them. I've just never experienced [that kind of] show anywhere else in the world

I have breakfast, lunch, and dinner at every stop that I go to and get to know the people behind the uniform. And that's so important, right? It's life-changing. It's a blessing. [I realize] there are so many things that we can take for granted and the [servicemen and women] need to know that we do not take what they do for granted.

FN: How has music through the pandemic helped you stay connected to veterans, military families, and also your fans?

Pickler: My husband and I are very close with several active and retired veterans. We've actually been writing quite a bit with several of our military friends and veterans. We have tried to be a sanctuary [in the pandemic] for people who need a place to stay or [be there] for our neighbors taking care of each other.

We've been writing music and it's been beautiful to sit back and write songs with other veterans or active duty military. There's a healing process that takes place when you write a song and we'll hopefully be able to go to the studio. We're also looking forward to hitting the road soon. It's been a long time.