Memorial Day 2021: Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon and more celebs honor military personnel

Celebrities took to social media on Memorial Day to honor fallen military personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, Kris Jenner and many other stars paid their respects with posts on Twitter and Instagram highlighting people who served our country.

"Respect. Honor. Remember… At the going down of the sun and in the morning. We will remember them. — For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon," the "Shooter" actor wrote.

Similarly, Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey wrote, "Honor honor. remember."

"Land of the free because of the brave," said Reese Witherspoon via her clothing company Draper James.

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and producer Kris Jenner shared a photo of the flag with the caption, "Today we remember the heroes who have fallen, the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country and our freedom. We honor them today, and thank them and their families. #MemorialDay."

"9-1-1" star Rob Lowe also shared an image of American flags and penned the note, "This weekend is not about eating hot dogs with friends and family and going to the beach or pool. It’s about honoring those who paid the ultimate price allowing us to do those things. WE REMEMBER YOU!"

Singer Jessie James Decker uploaded a video about her partnership with USAA to "raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day – honoring the service and sacrifice of fallen military members and their loved ones across the country."

She said every year she plants a poppy flower in honor of "my paw paw Tim who also went by the name Poppy."

"This holiday has always been super important to me because I come from a military family, and I understand the importance of the sacrifice that service members have to make," Decker added.

"Claws" actress Niecy Nash highlighted Black soldiers: "This MEMORIAL DAY ....Remembering those Black soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for a nation that did not honor them. We don't KNOW them all but we OWE them all."

Leah Remini from the TV series "King of Queens" said, "Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. May we remember & honor them."

While former baseball star Alex Rodriguez scribed, "Today we honor the brave men and women of our military who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. We are forever indebted and grateful. #MemorialDay."