Keanu Reeves' girlfriend sets record straight on wedding rumors with kissing photo

Keanu Reeves' longtime girlfriend is responding to rumors she and the actor tied the knot.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Alexandra Grant, Reeves’ girlfriend, addressed the rumors head-on. The post featured a photo of the two of them kissing while visiting Roden Crater, an art installation in Arizona.

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)," she wrote in the caption. "We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries.

"I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness! Real photo by Brian Skope."

Rumors that the couple had gotten married began in June 2025 when Grant was spotted with a ring on her finger when walking the red carpet with Reeves at the premiere of "Ballerina."

Earlier this week, Radar Online reported the two got married during a private ceremony in Europe. In addition to Grant's Instagram post, a representative for the actor told People magazine, "It is not true. They are not married."

The duo made their relationship public in November 2019, when they walked the red carpet together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. A source told People at the time that Reeves "is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Grant told People in September 2023. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.

"He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative. He’s so kind," she later added. "He works so hard. To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don’t. You require one. You require a community to get the work into the world but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale."

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement." — Alexandra Grant

Since going public with their relationship, they have been spotted on numerous red carpets together and have often been photographed while on date nights.

They reportedly first met in 2009 while at a dinner party and later collaborated on a few art projects, including Reeves' books, "Ode to Happiness" and "Shadows."

