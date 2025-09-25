Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend sets record straight on wedding rumors with kissing photo

Keanu Reeves' longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, addresses speculation in Instagram post featuring photo of couple kissing

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Keanu Reeves stylist Jeanne Yang on working with the star: ‘the kindest, most wonderful person’ Video

Keanu Reeves stylist Jeanne Yang on working with the star: ‘the kindest, most wonderful person’

Keanu Reeves' stylist Jeanne Yang reveals what it's like working with the ‘John Wic’ star and what he looks for in a red carpet look.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keanu Reeves' longtime girlfriend is responding to rumors she and the actor tied the knot.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Alexandra Grant, Reeves’ girlfriend, addressed the rumors head-on. The post featured a photo of the two of them kissing while visiting Roden Crater, an art installation in Arizona.

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)," she wrote in the caption. "We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries.

"I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness! Real photo by Brian Skope."

TAYLOR SWIFT AND NFL STAR TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED AFTER 2 YEARS TOGETHER

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at an event for LACMA in November 2023.

Alexandra Grant set the record straight about her relationship with Keanu Reeves in an Instagram post. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

Rumors that the couple had gotten married began in June 2025 when Grant was spotted with a ring on her finger when walking the red carpet with Reeves at the premiere of "Ballerina."

Earlier this week, Radar Online reported the two got married during a private ceremony in Europe. In addition to Grant's Instagram post, a representative for the actor told People magazine, "It is not true. They are not married."

The duo made their relationship public in November 2019, when they walked the red carpet together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. A source told People at the time that Reeves "is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Grant told People in September 2023. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the MOCA Gala in April 2024.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves made their relationship public in November 2019. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative. He’s so kind," she later added. "He works so hard. To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don’t. You require one. You require a community to get the work into the world but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale."

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement."

— Alexandra Grant

Since going public with their relationship, they have been spotted on numerous red carpets together and have often been photographed while on date nights.

They reportedly first met in 2009 while at a dinner party and later collaborated on a few art projects, including Reeves' books, "Ode to Happiness" and "Shadows."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at a fashion show

The couple first met in 2009 at a dinner party. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue