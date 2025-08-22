Katy Perry turns heads in bikini on Miami Beach, days before testifying in $15M mansion trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry enjoyed some fun in the sun while taking a break from her worldwide tour and ahead of testifying in the court battle over her $15 million mansion.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star was spotted taking a dip in the ocean and frolicking on the beach in Miami, Florida.

Perry showed off her toned physique in a black and white bikini that featured bottoms with buckles on each hip.

The former "American Idol" judge accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and small silver hoop earrings. Perry wore her hair down and appeared to go make-up free as she strolled out of the ocean.

In other images, Perry was photographed beaming while swimming with a group of friends and sipping coconut water as she waded through the waves.

Perry's beach outing comes before she is set to perform at Miami's Kaseya Center on Saturday night. The singer is currently on her international Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off at Mexico City's Arena CDMX on April 2 and will conclude on Dec. 7 at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park.

Next Tuesday, Perry will take the stand in the trial over her $15 million mansion in Montecito, California. The singer has been engaged in a years-long legal feud with the Westcott family over the property.

The trial, which began last year, was split into two parts, and Perry was ordered to testify in this month's phase.

In 2020, Carl Westcott – a U.S. Army veteran and the founder of 1-800-Flowers – filed a lawsuit against Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi (who represented the "Firework" singer in the July 2020 purchase of the Santa Barbara-area mansion), after attempting to rescind the deal he made to sell his 8.9-acre estate to Perry for $15 million. Westcott had reportedly purchased the home two months earlier for roughly $11 million.

At the time of sale, Carl sought a rescission of contract after claiming he "lacked capacity" to sign the transaction due to a recent surgery and brain disorder. However, in November 2023, Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that Gudvi was entitled to the sale of the Montecito home purchased on Perry's behalf in 2020. On May 17, 2024, Perry took legal ownership after the deed was recorded.

Following the favorable ruling, Perry counter-sued for damages. She will take the stand on Aug. 26 to testify in the six-day, non-jury trial. The singer is seeking up to $4.8 million in damages – including an additional $2 million for damages to the property – citing structural defects, deferred maintenance, and lost rental income.

While Perry has been ordered to take the stand, the Westcott family is also pushing for the singer's ex, Orlando Bloom, to testify. Bloom, who split from Perry earlier this year , was served a subpoena and named in the joint witness list.

In June, Bloom, 48, and Perry announced that they had ended their engagement after nine years together. The two share daughter, Daisy, who will turn 5 on Aug. 26, the day that her mother is set to give testimony.

