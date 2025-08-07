Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Katy Perry

Katy Perry stops Detroit concert after young fan collapses on stage

Pop star invited several fans on stage before one suddenly passed out

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Katy Perry pauses show after young fan suddenly collapses on stage Video

Katy Perry pauses show after young fan suddenly collapses on stage

(Video credit: Courtney Burmeister via Storyful) Pop star Katy Perry stopped her show in Detroit, Michigan, after a fan collapsed on stage.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry unexpectedly stopped her concert in Detroit, Michigan when a young fan collapsed – just moments after being invited on stage by the pop star herself. 

The "Roar" singer handpicked several fans from the crowd to join her on stage mid-performance earlier this week.

Among them was a young fan named McKenna. Perry seemed to notice the girl was already getting emotional as she passed out instruments to each fan.

KATY PERRY LEFT DANGLING MIDAIR IN TERRIFYING CONCERT STAGE MALFUNCTION

Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs during a concert at Scotiabank Arena, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP Images)

"Let’s practice. You got this and let’s breathe," Perry told the group. Seconds later, McKenna suddenly fainted, causing Perry and her team to spring into action.

"She got invited on stage and passed out from excitement and being overwhelmed," the fan who shared the video told Storyful.

WATCH: KATY PERRY PAUSES SHOW AFTER YOUNG FAN SUDDENLY COLLAPSED ON STAGE

Katy Perry pauses show after young fan suddenly collapses on stage Video

While McKenna was quickly helped offstage, Perry, visibly shaken, brought the remaining children into a group hug and led the audience in a heartfelt moment.

"Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen," Perry said, according to Billboard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Katy Perry

The "Teenage Dream" singer addressed the traumatic moments that unfolded at her concert and reflected on how intense the spotlight can be. (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

"It’s so much. Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling," the "Teenage Dream" singer added.

The girl recovered and was later able to return to the crowd.

KATY PERRY SHUTS DOWN BLUE ORIGIN SPACE FLIGHT CRITICS AS GAYLE KING REVEALS CREW'S NEXT MISSION

Katy Perry

During her performance on the Australia leg of her tour, a fan stormed the stage during Perry’s performance of "Hot N Cold." (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

"She eventually ended up being OK and finished watching the concert and Katy was very kind to her," the person who took the video added.

The terrifying moment comes after another fan incident occurred during her Lifetimes Tour. 

During a performance on the Australia leg of her tour, a fan stormed the stage during Perry’s performance of "Hot N Cold."

In a fan video, a man was seen running towards Perry as she was about to take her mic off the stand and grabbed her shoulder.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Katy Perry sings in spacesuit during Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry stopped her Detroit concert when young fan McKenna collapsed on stage after being invited up during the performance on Aug. 3. (Kevin Mazur)

Perry was caught off guard and yelped before she swerved to dodge his arm. The man was then seen jumping with the crowd.

The former "American Idol" judge continued with her performance as the fan began to dance on stage. Two security guards chased the man offstage, as another staff member walked behind them. The man was ultimately removed by additional security personnel.

The man was eventually arrested and charged with two offenses after he ambushed Perry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending