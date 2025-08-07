Katy Perry stops Detroit concert after young fan collapses on stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry unexpectedly stopped her concert in Detroit, Michigan when a young fan collapsed – just moments after being invited on stage by the pop star herself.

The "Roar" singer handpicked several fans from the crowd to join her on stage mid-performance earlier this week.

Among them was a young fan named McKenna. Perry seemed to notice the girl was already getting emotional as she passed out instruments to each fan.

KATY PERRY LEFT DANGLING MIDAIR IN TERRIFYING CONCERT STAGE MALFUNCTION

"Let’s practice. You got this and let’s breathe," Perry told the group. Seconds later, McKenna suddenly fainted, causing Perry and her team to spring into action.

"She got invited on stage and passed out from excitement and being overwhelmed," the fan who shared the video told Storyful.

WATCH: KATY PERRY PAUSES SHOW AFTER YOUNG FAN SUDDENLY COLLAPSED ON STAGE

While McKenna was quickly helped offstage, Perry, visibly shaken, brought the remaining children into a group hug and led the audience in a heartfelt moment.

"Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen," Perry said, according to Billboard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s so much. Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling," the "Teenage Dream" singer added.

The girl recovered and was later able to return to the crowd.

KATY PERRY SHUTS DOWN BLUE ORIGIN SPACE FLIGHT CRITICS AS GAYLE KING REVEALS CREW'S NEXT MISSION

"She eventually ended up being OK and finished watching the concert and Katy was very kind to her," the person who took the video added.

The terrifying moment comes after another fan incident occurred during her Lifetimes Tour.

During a performance on the Australia leg of her tour, a fan stormed the stage during Perry’s performance of "Hot N Cold."

In a fan video, a man was seen running towards Perry as she was about to take her mic off the stand and grabbed her shoulder.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Perry was caught off guard and yelped before she swerved to dodge his arm. The man was then seen jumping with the crowd.

The former "American Idol" judge continued with her performance as the fan began to dance on stage. Two security guards chased the man offstage, as another staff member walked behind them. The man was ultimately removed by additional security personnel.

The man was eventually arrested and charged with two offenses after he ambushed Perry.