Katy Perry transforms Justin Trudeau's life as their romance heats up after recent breakups: report

Katy Perry has reportedly improved former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's life with their blossoming romance.

"Justin has had a lot of upheavals in the past couple of years, both in his professional-political status and at home with the split from Sophie," a source told People magazine. Perry and Trudeau's romance has seemingly only gotten more intense since the pair were first spotted in late July.

"He is a much happier person now," the source told the outlet. "Stresses are greatly diminished. And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything."

"His life is much improved, and his relationship with Katy has had a lot to do with it."

Perry and Trudeau made their first public appearance together while walking out of the Crazy Horse Paris on Oct. 25. According to TMZ , the couple attended a cabaret show at the Parisian hot spot in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday.

Perry and Trudeau were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand. At one point, Perry lovingly glanced at Trudeau.

The two are "very much a couple," an insider recently told People magazine.

"[They] have been seeing each other as often as possible," the source said. "Obviously, she’s busy, but so is he. Yet he goes the extra mile to be with her when possible. Especially when it’s important."

Earlier this month, the couple was spotted sharing some PDA while aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

In one frame, the former Canadian prime minister is seen kissing the "Dark Horse" crooner's cheek while pulling her in close for a hug. In another frame, Perry – who was wearing a dark-colored swimsuit – cozied up to Trudeau as he placed his hand on her bottom.

Perry split from her long-term partner Orlando Bloom in early July. The two share a daughter, Daisy.

"Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes," a source told People magazine. "He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect. Dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she's really enjoying this surprising life twist."

Trudeau dealt with his own break-up in 2023. The former prime minister of Canada and his wife Sophie Grégoire split after 18 years of marriage. They share sons Xavier and Hadrien, along with their daughter, Ella-Grace.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.