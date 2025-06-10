Katy Perry fan arrested after storming stage during Australian concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry’s performance took an abrupt turn after a fan approached her on stage.



A man has been arrested and charged with two offenses after he ambushed the pop star during a concert in Sydney.



Police confirmed with Fox News Digital that around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, June 9, a man jumped on stage and was detained by security.

"The man was arrested by police and taken to Auburn Police Station where he was charged with two offenses - [entering] enclosed lands - not prescribed premises and [obstructing] person in performance of work or duties," the statement from Burwood Police Area Command read.

The disruptive fan was granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Burwood Local Court on June 23, 2025.

He was additionally issued a six-month banning notice for the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.

In a fan video, the man was seen running towards Perry as she was about to take her mic off the stand, during her performance on the Australia leg of her Lifetimes Tour.

He stormed the stage during Perry’s performance of "Hot N Cold" and grabbed her shoulder.

Perry was caught off guard and yelped before she swerved to dodge his arm. The man was then seen jumping with the crowd.

The "Teenage Dream" singer continued with her performance as the fan began to dance on stage. Two security guards chased the man offstage, as another staff member walked behind them. The man was ultimately removed by additional security personnel.



"Well, there’s never going to be another show like this. So just enjoy it, Sydney," Perry was heard saying to the crowd as she acknowledged the awkward fan encounter.

She continued to scream to her audience, "What the hell is going on?"

Fans were quick to react to the viral moment, as one concert-goer commented on the video.

"I was there and she handled it super well hit I can’t imagine how scary that would’ve been. Imagine if that person had bad intentions, security took too long," one comment read.

Several comments argued that security didn’t act quickly enough to solve the situation.

"That’s scary how long it took security to take him away. Someone with bad intentions could have hurt her easily," another user wrote.

One fan wrote, "omg that’s not okay — why didn’t the security do something BEFORE???? i mean katy handled it professionally and didn’t panic, true performer behavior."

In April, the "Firework" singer kicked off her space-inspired tour in Mexico City.

Her Lifetimes Tour comes after she received major backlash for her high-profile seat on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission.

On April 14, the "Roar" singer was part of an all-female crew along with journalist Lauren Sanchez, TV host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, who journeyed to the stars on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission.

Since returning to Earth, the women have faced backlash over the flight's 11-minute duration and estimated cost. While Blue Origin has not disclosed how much each passenger must pay for a ticket to space, the deposit is $150,000 per person.