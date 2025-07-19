Katy Perry left dangling midair in terrifying concert stage malfunction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry’s over-the-top performance took a scary turn on Friday night.

During her concert in San Francisco, video taken by a fan showed the pop superstar flying over the audience on a massive butterfly prop when it malfunctioned mid-performance.

The prop dropped suddenly, jerking Perry and causing her to cling onto it as it continued moving above the crowd.

KATY PERRY FAN ARRESTED AFTER STORMING STAGE DURING AUSTRALIAN CONCERT

She stopped singing, looking visibly panicked. The "Teenage Dream" singer was heard letting out a yelp when the machine dropped. She immediately looked up at the wires the prop was strapped to.

Despite the malfunction, the seasoned performer kept her composure and soon continued to sing to her fans.

The comments section was flooded with mixed reactions towards Perry and her jaw-dropping performance.

"Having things like this fly over the crowd is a huge safety hazard for the artist AND the fans," one comment read.

Another person wrote, "She handled it like a pro, barely skipped a beat, but it should’ve never happened."

KATY PERRY SHUTS DOWN BLUE ORIGIN SPACE FLIGHT CRITICS AS GAYLE KING REVEALS CREW'S NEXT MISSION

"She’s an astronaut she can deal with a little turbulence," a user commented.

Perry’s prop malfunction isn’t the first bizarre moment that happened at her concerts.

In June, her show in Sydney, Australia took an abrupt turn after a fan approached her on stage.

WATCH: GAYLE KING REVEALS KATY PERRY, BLUE ORIGIN SPACE FLIGHT CREW’S NEXT MISSION

He stormed the stage during Perry’s performance of "Hot N Cold" and grabbed her shoulder.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Perry was caught off guard and yelped before she swerved to dodge his arm. The man was then seen jumping with the crowd.

She continued with her performance as the fan began to dance on stage. Two security guards chased the man offstage, as another staff member walked behind them. The man was ultimately removed by additional security personnel.

The disruptive fan was later arrested and charged with two offenses after he ambushed the pop star at the concert, police confirmed with Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The man was arrested by police and taken to Auburn Police Station where he was charged with two offenses - [entering] enclosed lands - not prescribed premises and [obstructing] person in performance of work or duties," the statement from Burwood Police Area Command read.

The disruptive fan was granted conditional bail and was additionally issued a six-month banning notice for the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.