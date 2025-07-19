Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Katy Perry

Katy Perry left dangling midair in terrifying concert stage malfunction

The 'Roar' singer was suspended above the audience when a massive prop malfunctioned

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission Video

Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission

TV host Gayle King tells Fox News Digital at the Time 100 Gala what it was like flying with the all-female Blue Origin space flight crew.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry’s over-the-top performance took a scary turn on Friday night. 

During her concert in San Francisco, video taken by a fan showed the pop superstar flying over the audience on a massive butterfly prop when it malfunctioned mid-performance. 

The prop dropped suddenly, jerking Perry and causing her to cling onto it as it continued moving above the crowd.

KATY PERRY FAN ARRESTED AFTER STORMING STAGE DURING AUSTRALIAN CONCERT

Katy Perry

The "Roar" singer was suspended from the audience after a massive prop malfunctioned. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

She stopped singing, looking visibly panicked. The "Teenage Dream" singer was heard letting out a yelp when the machine dropped. She immediately looked up at the wires the prop was strapped to.

Despite the malfunction, the seasoned performer kept her composure and soon continued to sing to her fans.

The comments section was flooded with mixed reactions towards Perry and her jaw-dropping performance. 

Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs in concert at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Images/Fernando Llano)

"Having things like this fly over the crowd is a huge safety hazard for the artist AND the fans," one comment read. 

Another person wrote, "She handled it like a pro, barely skipped a beat, but it should’ve never happened."

KATY PERRY SHUTS DOWN BLUE ORIGIN SPACE FLIGHT CRITICS AS GAYLE KING REVEALS CREW'S NEXT MISSION

"She’s an astronaut she can deal with a little turbulence," a user commented. 

Katy Perry sings in spacesuit during Lifetimes Tour

Pop star Katy Perry faced a frightening malfunction when her concert prop became stuck midair during her San Francisco performance. (Kevin Mazur)

Perry’s prop malfunction isn’t the first bizarre moment that happened at her concerts. 

In June, her show in Sydney, Australia took an abrupt turn after a fan approached her on stage. 

WATCH: GAYLE KING REVEALS KATY PERRY, BLUE ORIGIN SPACE FLIGHT CREW’S NEXT MISSION

Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission Video

He stormed the stage during Perry’s performance of "Hot N Cold" and grabbed her shoulder.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Perry was caught off guard and yelped before she swerved to dodge his arm. The man was then seen jumping with the crowd.

She continued with her performance as the fan began to dance on stage. Two security guards chased the man offstage, as another staff member walked behind them. The man was ultimately removed by additional security personnel.

Katy Perry

In June, her show in Sydney took an abrupt turn after a fan approached her on stage.  (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

The disruptive fan was later arrested and charged with two offenses after he ambushed the pop star at the concert, police confirmed with Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The man was arrested by police and taken to Auburn Police Station where he was charged with two offenses - [entering] enclosed lands - not prescribed premises and [obstructing] person in performance of work or duties," the statement from Burwood Police Area Command read.

The disruptive fan was granted conditional bail and was additionally issued a six-month banning notice for the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending